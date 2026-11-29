Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son showed an incredible physique during an outing. Christopher Schwarzenegger, 29, is the youngest son of the acting legend. The film and TV producer was seen with his mother ahead of Thanksgiving. While some of Arnold’s children have kept a relatively low profile, Christopher is easily the least seen of them all.

The 29-year-old has largely preferred a life away from the spotlight, similar to his sister Christina Schwarzenegger, 35. However, while Christina has still been seen in many family photos, Christopher has appeared to avoid even those.

The youngest Schwarzenegger child once sported a different appearance before going on a weight-loss journey. Unlike his usual tendency to keep out of the mainstream eye, Christopher has spoken of his diet and workout regimen.

It was impossible not to notice the businessman’s physique in his most recent outing, as Christopher flaunted an amazing appearance

Christopher Schwarzenegger Went On A Day Out With His Mother

Christopher Schwarzenegger looked cool and casual during a social outing. The 29-year-old was seen with his mother, helping feed members of Los Angeles’s homeless community. Christopher wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans on his day out, which he accessorized with a baseball cap.

The producer hung out with his mother, Maria Shriver, 71, who was the one driving him to the community building. They were seen stepping out of the family’s black Range Rover, with Christopher heading in for his contribution for the day.

Christopher’s weight-loss journey was evident, as the 29-year-old looked incredibly toned. The businessman has retained his impressive chest size despite losing a reported 250 pounds over the last six years. He channeled his famous father’s eye-catching figure as he took a stroll in the street.

How Christopher Schwarzenegger’s Weight-Loss Journey Played Out

The producer first showed off his new appearance in September 2022, when fans were wowed by his transformation at his father’s birthday. Since then, Christopher has been seen a few more times. In 2023, he was seen at a local Los Angeles gym maintaining his physique, which many feel resembles his famous father’s.

After years of curiosity, fans finally got to hear about Christopher’s weight-loss journey from himself. In May 2025, he talked about his transformation at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit.

The 29-year-old called it “a big process,” saying that he first decided in 2019. Christopher was living in Australia at the time and made the life-altering decision before moving back home.

Reportedly, the whole process took a six-year period.

Christopher Schwarzenegger’s Diet Took A Lot Of ‘Trial And Error’

While speaking at the summit, Christopher said he was motivated after he realized he couldn’t participate in activities with his friends.

“I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” he said at the panel. “I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.'”

The 29-year-old said he followed a fitness regimen and changed his diet. According to him, “giving up bread for Lent” over a 40-day period contributed to as much as 30 pounds lost.

Christopher said his ideal weight still hadn’t been achieved at the time.

“I don’t feel like I’m an ‘after’ yet,” he said at the panel.