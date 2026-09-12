Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With Maria Shriver and Their Children in Rare Family Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver remain friendly exes. The “Terminator” star celebrated his 79th birthday with his family, including his former wife. In an Instagram post from Katherine Schwarzenegger, the A-list star was seen enjoying his milestone with three of his children and Shriver, 70. Arnold and Maria have maintained a civil relationship after their 2011 separation, which was finalized a decade later in 2021.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s post also featured many other notable moments from the pair’s eldest child. The former couple partook in multiple familial activities over the summer. Although their separation was under intense media scrutiny, Arnold and Maria have since become known for their cordial dynamic in the public eye.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Had An Intimate Birthday With Maria Shriver And Their Children

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 79 on July 30, but fans got their first look at the day in a recent photo dump by daughter Katherine. The picture is the second image in a collage of moments featuring Katherine’s family over the summer. The “Good Night, Sister” author’s post was captioned by a statement expressing her gratitude for the season.

In the photo, Arnold can be seen surrounded by his loved ones. A birthday cake a lit sparkler marks the occasion. Shriver sits to his left while three of their four children accompany them on either side. Katherine, 36, occupies the spot next to her mother while Christina, 35, and Patrick, 32, sit next to their father. Youngest son, Christopher, 28, is not present in the picture.

Katherine’s post also features snapshots of her children with husband Chris Pratt, 47. In one image, Pratt can be shown cleaning their vehicle, helped by their toddler. In another, their two daughters pet a tortoise on a family day out. Patrick is seen holding up the couple’s youngest child in a picture taken at home. Katherine married Pratt in 2019, welcoming daughters in 2020 and 2022, and a son in 2024.

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Remain Committed To Their Family

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver married on on April 26, 1986, after a nine-year relationship. The pair were together for 25 years before announcing their separation in 2011. The same year, Schwarzenegger admitted to father a son, Joseph, with their household staff member Mildred “Patty” Baena in 1997. Joseph, 28, now workds as an actorm bodybuilder, and realtor. Despite the controversy, Schwarzenegger has kept a strong relationship with all his children.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s divorce proceedings last a decade before they were legally declared single in December 2021. Although their separation was prolonged by legal disputes, the two remain on good terms. On Schwarzenegger’s birthday, Katherine had posted a picture featuring her parents on a family ski trip in March. The two were all-smiles while accompanied by all of their children.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Terminator” star talked about moving on from the “very difficult” beginning of his divorce with Shriver. The former Governor of California said he and Shriver were “really good friends and very good friends” by that point. He credited the way they raised their children as allowing them to maintain a positive relationship.

“If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids,” Schwarzenegger told the outlet. “The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me.”