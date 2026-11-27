JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have called it quits.

After a year and a half of dating, the “Dance Moms” alum, 23, and the “Love Island U.K.” alum, 33, have reportedly gone their separate ways.

A friend of Siwa confirmed the breakup to People on Friday, Nov. 27, revealing that the singer had been struggling privately with their relationship for months before ultimately deciding to end things.

“JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work,” the source told the outlet. “For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change. But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel.”

Despite the split, the insider noted that Siwa still cares about Hughes and wants the best for him.

“Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him,” the source added. “She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well.”

Neither Siwa nor Hughes directly addressed the breakup in People’s report.

JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Recently Opened Up About Their Different Family Plans

News of the couple’s breakup comes just over a week after they had a candid conversation about their future together during a joint appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast.

During the Nov. 18 episode, Siwa and Hughes revealed that they were on different pages when it came to the timing of starting a family.

According to Page Six, Siwa expressed her longtime desire to become a young mother, while Hughes admitted that he wasn’t quite ready for fatherhood.

“I will want a family, and one day I will want to be married, of course. But I don’t put a timeline on it,” Hughes explained.

Siwa acknowledged that their differing expectations were difficult to navigate. While she was willing to wait another two or three years to have children, she made it clear that she didn’t want to wait much longer than that.

Motherhood was still on Siwa’s mind during the Nov. 25 episode of the “Petticoat Revolution” podcast, which was released just two days before news of the breakup surfaced.

When discussing what she wanted out of her next chapter in life, the singer said, “Have a baby. Be a mom. That’s my next thing.”

It has not been confirmed whether their differing family plans played a role in their breakup.

Inside JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes’ Whirlwind Romance

Siwa and Hughes first crossed paths in April 2025 while competing on “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,” where they formed a close friendship.

At the time, Siwa was dating Kath Ebbs, whom she split from shortly after the reality competition wrapped.

According to Elle, Siwa and Hughes sparked romance rumors the following month after spending time together in Mexico. Siwa officially confirmed their relationship in June 2025, and the pair made their red carpet debut that October at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars.

Their romance also inspired Siwa’s song “Serendipity,” which she released in 2026.

As recently as October, Siwa and Hughes were openly discussing a potential engagement. The singer even revealed that they had independently picked out the exact same design for her dream engagement ring.

During an October interview with E! News, Siwa also admitted that she occasionally switched the ring Hughes had given her for Christmas to her left ring finger to see how it would feel.

Although the couple had no immediate wedding plans, Hughes expressed that marriage was something he envisioned down the road.

“We’re in a very happy phase of life right now,” Siwa said at the time.