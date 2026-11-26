Christmas at Ariana Grande’s house involves a generous shopping trip, plenty of laughter and a gift exchange that can get surprisingly competitive.

During her November 25 appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s “Las Culturistas” podcast, the singer shared a glimpse into how her family celebrates the holiday season.

Grande recalled some of her favorite holiday memories, including her mother Joan Grande’s approach to Christmas shopping and a particularly memorable White Elephant gift exchange.

The conversation also led the singer to reflect on spending the holidays with her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls Nonna.

Ariana Grande Reveals What Her Mom Does Every Christmas

While discussing their Thanksgiving plans, Grande and the podcast hosts reminisced about previously spending the holidays together.

The conversation quickly turned to the Grande family’s Christmas gift exchange and Joan’s enthusiasm for shopping.

Grande joked that her mother goes to Target, purchases approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise and wraps everything for the occasion.

However, some of her mother’s gift selections leave the singer feeling slightly embarrassed.

“But a lot of it is, like, ‘Wicked’ merch and my fragrances,” Grande explained.

The actress shared that watching people unwrap merchandise associated with her career can feel particularly awkward when she isn’t familiar with everyone attending the celebration.

Her mother’s shopping trips also include gifts unrelated to her daughter’s accomplishments, including video games and gaming consoles.

However, one particularly popular gift made for a memorable moment during a previous Christmas gathering.

Getty Ariana Grande and her mother attend the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration

Ariana Grande Recalls a Competitive White Elephant Gift Exchange

During the podcast, Grande and the hosts recalled an instance when a Nintendo Switch became one of the most sought-after gifts at the family’s Christmas celebration.

A young girl had received the gaming console before another participant decided to steal it, as permitted by the rules of White Elephant.

When the young girl became upset, Grande offered to purchase another console for her.

“We’ll get another Switch tomorrow. Like, the Target is down the street,” Grande recalled telling her.

The conversation prompted the group to laugh about how competitive the holiday party game can become.

Although the hosts joked that the excitement of White Elephant comes from the possibility of losing a desirable gift, Grande acknowledged that the circumstances are different when children are involved.

The group also reminisced about some of the more unconventional gifts that have appeared at the family’s Christmas celebrations over the years.

Ariana Grande Shares Fond Holiday Memories of Her Grandmother

While reflecting on the family’s Christmas traditions, Grande expressed how much she wished her grandmother could have participated in the gift exchange that the hosts attended.

She explained that Nonna always brought her own sense of humor to the festivities, particularly when the adults exchanged humorous gifts.

Grande also recalled her grandmother’s carefree personality and how comfortable she was being herself around her family.

The singer explained that growing up, she often found herself more similar to her grandfather, while her brother, Frankie Grande, shared more personality traits with their grandmother.

However, Grande revealed that she has started recognizing more of her grandmother’s qualities in herself over time.

“But I feel like I embody her a little bit now,” Grande said.