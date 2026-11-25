John Rogers, the youngest son of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” star Fred Rogers, has passed away at the age of 65.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed the news, but did not provide additional details according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, he lived a fairly private life, but would speak out at times to pay tribute to his father, who passed away in 2003. John is one of Fred Rogers’ two children, whom he shared with his wife, Joanne Byrd Rogers, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 92. John and his brother James both made some appearances on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran from 1968 to 2001.

John Rogers Said His Father’s Persona Was ‘Not An Act’

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In 2019, when the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” came out starring Tom Hanks, honoring the life and legacy of Mister Rogers, John spoke about his dad’s contributions to the world.

“I was just going to say, what you see is what you get, is what my mom likes to say,” John told WESH 2. “He’s not an act, he would not call himself a star, or anything else, he is himself.”

“He took interest in other people, he did not like to talk about himself,” he continued. “He would love it that his work continues and can help people, that was his major goal.”

In a 2025 interview with Pittsburgh radio station KDKA, John was also asked about the fact that his father’s name is still “being brought up every day.”

“I was talking about that because I’m very interested in, like, a shelf life,” John said, as transcribed by Parade. He added that his father’s legacy “doesn’t seem to go away.”

“So it’s the message, and I think it’s the message mainly that we we are all pretty much kind and wonderful people,” John continued. “I mean, there are bad apples in the world, but I think most of us are. And, you know, he had that gentle demeanor, and the accepting demeanor.”

Mister Rogers Passed Away in 2003

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Fred tragically passed away in February 2003 of stomach cancer at the age of 74, with his death coming just months after he was diagnosed.

His wife opened up about his battle in a 2014 interview with Cancer Today, saying he experienced symptoms but didn’t know it was stomach cancer. And by the time he was diagnosed, he learned the cancer had spread.

“He was having a good deal of indigestion. He was very careful about what he ate … but it wasn’t until it became painful [that he addressed it],” she told the outlet. “And then when the doctor did an endoscopy and learned it was stomach cancer, it was already too late.”

Just days after his passing, in March 2003, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution honoring Mister Rogers for his “his legendary service to the improvement of the lives of children, his steadfast commitment to demonstrating the power of compassion, and his dedication to spreading kindness through example.”