Comedian Gabriel Iglesias suffered a scary ordeal during a comedy show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 22. The 50-year-old was looking noticeably gaunt when he took the stage. Iglesias carried on with his performance before asking for help himself near the end. The incident came as a terrifying surprise to fans in attendance, as Iglesias’s collapse looked confusing from a distance.

The comedian had informed the crowd himself of his condition beforehand. Iglesias is a seasoned veteran in the comedy circuit, having started his career three decades ago. However, his health was in question even before the show began, as per his own admission.

The appearance was part of “The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration,” with TMZ being the first to report on the incident.

Gabriel Iglesias Was Given Oxygen Backstage After He Was Escorted Off The Stage

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According to TMZ, Gabriel Iglesias wasn’t feeling well before he took the stage. The 50-year-old reportedly decided to brave through for the sake of his fans. Iglesias was honest with the people in attendance and informed the Raleigh crowd that he was unwell.

TMZ also reported that Iglesias’s opening act, Martin Moreno, had told the audience that Iglesias was ill.

Iglesias managed to nearly complete the one-hour comedy set. The comedian was reportedly close to ending his performance when he began to hunch over his stool and sway. The 50-year-old then called Moreno over to help him, who escorted him off stage.

TMZ reported that Iglesias asked Moreno to prepare oxygen for him backstage when he was unable to stand.

Iglesias was helped to the back by both Moreno and security personnel who boarded the stage. What happened once he was taken away isn’t clear, but TMZ claimed that the comedian wasn’t hospitalized.

The outlet said a source close to the situation had confirmed to them that Iglesias’s condition had not worsened after the show.

Gabriel Iglesias Is ‘Doing Fine’ After The Scary Episode

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Gabriel Iglesias addressed his health the day after the show. According to PEOPLE, the comedian’s representatives shared a statement with the outlet. The statement revealed that the 50-year-old had been sick for “the last week or so” before the November 22nd show.

PEOPLE further stated that the rep said that Iglesias didn’t cancel the show because he didn’t want to disappoint the fans. Iglesias reportedly “tried to pull through” during the show. The statement ended saying that the comedian is now “doing fine.”

While it is reassuring that Iglesias is not in any major condition, the statement didn’t mention what the cause of his illness was. The comedian himself hasn’t addressed the incident or spoken of his health.

TMZ’s source said that Iglesias plans to take a rest before gearing up for his next performance.

Gabriel Iglesias has been working in the comedy circuit since he was 21 years old. The comedian and actor got his big break in Nickelodeon’s “All That” the following year. “The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration” is in celebration of Iglesias’s milestone birthday. Born in 1976, the comedian turned 50 in 2026.

Some of the remaining dates in his show have been rescheduled. Iglesias is set to return on November 28 with a performance in Memphis.



