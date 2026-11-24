Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has moved to shut down criticism of her recent birthday post in which she stated that she was “the only surviving member” of her immediate family.

“Halloween” star Curtis, who won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” turned 68 on Sunday, November 22.

Curtis took to social media to share a message on her special day — and, rather ridiculously, it ended up causing quite a stir online.

Jamie Lee Curtis Said She Was ‘The Last in the Line’

Jamie Lee Curtis shared her powerful 68th birthday message with the 6.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

In the message, which we discussed in a recent EntertainmentNow piece, Curtis stated, “Today will be the first year, that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family.”

She also added that she was, “The last in the line.”

Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood icons Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, also reflected on the loss of her sister Kelly Lee Curtis back in June.

However, such is the nature of the internet, some people who read Curtis’ post took umbrage with it. They harshly suggested Curtis was directing shade at other living members of her family.

The reaction has prompted the star to defend herself and clarify her comments with another post.

Curtis Tells Critics ‘You Know Better Than That’

Jamie Lee Curtis admirably took a stand to clarify her previous statement that she was “the only surviving member” of her immediate family.

Her new post included a single photograph of Curtis alongside her late older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, and their surviving paternal half-siblings; Alexandra, Allegra, and Benjamin Curtis.

Curtis’ caption on her post reads, “Oh my goodness, Internet. Really? Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade? Come on. You know better than that. Or do you? Immediate family means my immediate family. My mother and my father and my sister Kelly and my stepfather who raised me. My extended family, all of my father’s children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children’s children are fully intact and we all are in direct communication and we just celebrated a bar mitzvah and we all mourned together the loss of our Kelly, as we did our brother, Nicholas, but any attempt to try to make this into something it isn’t is just a silly waste of clickbait.”

So there you have it: clarification that should signal the end of any discussions or criticism about Curtis throwing shade at her surviving relatives.

Curtis’ Fans Backed Her Up

Of course, the comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ clarification post is teeming with messages of support from her fans.

One fan of Curtis’ wrote, “I understood Jamie ✌️.”

Another fan wrote, “They should know better, Queen ♥️.”

Someone else posted, “It’s sad that you had to explain this.”

A supportive follower said, “Oye vey 🤦🏼‍♀️ People need to find something to do instead of this nonsense!”

Somebody else suggested, “Dearest Jamie, we love what you share and your energy, don’t waste it on the trolls.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “You are a beautiful spirit, Jamie, and you are nothing but a positive, force for good and inspiration. I appreciate you lighting the path.”

It’s great that Curtis’ fans came to her aid regarding this topic. She can now move on from the silliness.