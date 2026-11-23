Wrestling fans are remembering “Cowboy” Bill Watts, who passed away on November 17 at age 87.

His professional wrestling career extended through the 1960s and ‘ 70s, highlighted by a high-octane feud with then-WWF champion Bruno Sammartino.

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After retiring from the ring, Watts became a wrestling promoter. It was in that role, in fact, that he made an even bigger impact by helping to create the idea of including ongoing storylines within pro-wrestling TV broadcasts.

His contribution to professional wresting was recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

‘As Tough As They Came’

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The WWE paid tribute to Watts, writing, “Inside the squared circle, he was as tough as they came. Outside the ring, his no-nonsense approach to doing business made him one of the industry’s top promoters. With that, Watts built a lasting legacy in the wrestling business.”

Watts was a standout in two sports while attending the University of Oklahoma, excelling at both wrestling and football. That led him to a brief stint with the American Football League’s Houston Oilers, until he wound up pursuing a path in professional wrestling.

As WWE noted, he played the bad guy when he battled World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino, described as an “incredible adversary” who ” inflamed crowds across the country with his villainous persona.”

After his retirement from the ring, he began working behind the scenes, building Mid-South Wrestling into a major player while working to develop future WWE Hall of Famers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase, The Fabulous Freebirds, Ultimate Warrior, Sting and many more.

His expertise was recognized when Watts was later tapped as executive vice president of WCW.

“The ‘Cowboy’s’ fingerprints remain visible on the history of wrestling,” noted WWE’s tribute. “Watts helped standardize the idea of turning journeyman competitors into grappling mainstays, where fans could get to know their heroes on a more regular basis. He helped implement the idea of hosting televised wrestling on an episodic basis, rather than as rare special events.”

Tributes to a Wrestling Legend

WWE star and executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque paid tribute to Hall in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Just learned of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill performed across the United States and Japan, but is remembered for his contributions behind the scenes in various NWA promotions and eventually WCW,” he wrote. “His Mid-South Wrestling featured future @wwe Hall of Famers every week, each character having a distinct voice and style…and for those contributions, he was made a member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Pro wrestler and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton also honored Watts.

“Bill was a kind man who believed in treating people fairly, but he also believed in hard work,” Morton wrote in a Facebook post. “Nothing was handed to you, and opportunities weren’t given just because you wanted them. You had to earn them. You had to prove yourself, show that you could handle the responsibility, and demonstrate that when the ball was put in your hands, you could run with it. Once you did that, the doors would open.”





