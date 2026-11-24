Bella Hadid may be one of the biggest names in the modeling industry today, but getting a spot on the Victoria’s Secret runway wasn’t always easy for her.

The supermodel, 30, opened up about being rejected from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show early in her career and how things came full circle when she opened the 2026 show on Oct. 18.

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In her December 2026/January 2027 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, Hadid sat down with the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, to discuss her career, personal growth and the challenges she’s faced along the way.

During their conversation, Nasr recalled working with Hadid more than a decade ago when the model learned she hadn’t been selected for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“And I said to you, ‘One day, they will be begging you to be in their show.’ And I could tell you didn’t believe me,” Nasr recalled. “Your whole body shut down. And three days ago, you opened Victoria’s Secret. Holy shit.”

Bella Hadid Reveals Why This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show Was Different

Getty Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Despite how far she’s come in her career, Hadid admitted that she still experiences impostor syndrome.

“I still don’t believe you, to be honest,” Hadid jokingly responded, per Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel like people are just AI-ing me onto the runway.”

Reflecting on her initial rejection, the Orebella founder explained that she believes she simply wasn’t ready for the opportunity at the time.

“Ten years ago, I remember that moment too, where I never thought I would get the show, but I think that God always has a plan, and I truly believe at that time I wasn’t ready,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve been ready until this year, to be honest.”

Hadid recalled how hectic her schedule was during previous Victoria’s Secret shows, sometimes attending horse-show finals in the morning before flying out to make rehearsals that same day.

She also revealed that she created an alter ego named Belinda years ago to help her manage the pressures of her career.

However, when Nasr asked whether it was Hadid or Belinda who took the runway this year, the model had a different answer.

“You know what? Fortunately and unfortunately, I think it was Bella this year,” she said.

Hadid also revealed that she experienced difficulty breathing moments before stepping onto the runway for her opening look. The model, who has spoken about living with Lyme disease and several other health conditions, explained that she continues to struggle with unexpected physical setbacks, fatigue and body pain.

Bella Hadid Recalls Being Told to Lose Weight at 17

Her Victoria’s Secret rejection wasn’t the only difficult experience Hadid encountered as a young model.

Elsewhere in her cover story, Hadid recalled being told by an unnamed stylist at age 17 that she was too big to wear Saint Laurent and needed to lose a few pounds.

Today, she’s the face of both Saint Laurent and Prada.

Hadid explained that she had already overcome significant struggles with her body by the time the stylist made the remark and had developed a healthier relationship with food and her appearance.

Now that she’s entered her 30s, the supermodel is taking a different approach to her career by prioritizing her health and being more selective about the people and projects she works with.

“Years ago, I was just grateful to get a job, and I would say yes to everything,” Hadid admitted. “I lacked boundaries then, but I do believe that that gave me the strength to be able to have the confidence in my own boundaries now.”