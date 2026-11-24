Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife , is pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend, musician RAC. Ahead of the birth, RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, took photos of Ireland, and she looked beautiful as she posed for an earthy shoot.

Ireland Baldwin Shares Pregnancy Photos With Baby No. 2

Ireland shared the photos on Instagram on Monday, November 23, showing herself posing with a Christmas wreath in the garden. “My moon, my man @rac took some photos at home before we meet bb,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “These pics are so good omg,” a comment reads. “AHHH stunning mama!,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “These are so gorgeous you are so gorgeous! Perfection!” “So special and so beautiful! Can’t wait to meet our new little one!” and “A safe and easy delivery, and a lifetime of happiness ahead!”

Ireland Baldwin Reflects on Her First Pregnancy

Ireland and RAC are also parents to a little girl named Holland, and she previously opened up about her pregnancy struggles. “I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do. Not just by puking everywhere. I don’t miss that. As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive,” she shared in a since-deleted May 2023 post on Instagram, Today reports.

The publication also notes how Ireland discussed her birth experience, writing, “Nothing ever mattered until that moment. I found it quite sad how women would go out of their way to tell me what was going to happen to my body. How a baby would negatively impact my relationship. How my body would fall apart; How I’ll never sleep again. Our bodies are different. No one ‘wins.’ This isn’t a contest.”

Of her delivery with Holland, she described it as “intense, but I’ve been in worse pain.” She continued, “She was born. My fears fled. My heart was full. I’ve fallen in love again for a second time. I’ve lost loads of sleep, but I couldn’t care less.”

RAC is a supportive partner, and Ireland addressed the importance of having someone to rely on during pregnancy, Motherly reports. “I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally,” she said. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

Ireland Baldwin’s Childhood

Ireland has seven younger siblings from her father’s marriage to Hilaria Baldwin, but she is the only daughter of Alec and Basinger. In a Substack post in October 2025 ahead of her 30th birthday, she reflected on her lonely childhood.

“I grew up without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to. I had a lonely childhood at times, which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family,” she wrote, People reports. “For whatever reason, their validation and praise was meaningful to me.”