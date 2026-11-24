Jennifer Garner made a rare comment about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Garner and Affleck, 54, were married from 2005 to 2018. The two separated a decade into their marriage, followed by a three-year period during which they finalized their divorce. They have since maintained a healthy relationship as parents of their three children.

Even with their stable dynamic as exes, Garner has rarely commented on the nature of her relationship with Affleck today. The actress was a guest on the “Today” show, where she spoke about how her custody arrangements with Affleck work.

During the interview, Garner took a moment to praise her ex-husband for his duties as a father.

Jennifer Garner Calls Ben Affleck ‘Flexible’ As A Parent

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Jennifer Garner appeared on the “Today” show on November 22. The 54-year-old reflected on her career and family life. During the segment, Garner touched on her arrangement with Affleck regarding their children.

The two have long maintained that their kids take top priority when it comes to their post-divorce relationship. Garner and Affleck are parents of Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13. The actress also talked about how she’s been able to balance work and family over the past decade.

“The joy of it is that the bulk of everything that I’ve been shooting has been in Los Angeles. And that is not a small thing; that’s not an easy feat,” she said in the “Today” interview. “It just means that we all get to go home and see our kids, put them to bed — although my kids stay up way later than I do every night. I’ve given up on that.”

With the children also being with their father as part of the shared custody agreement, Garner expressed gratitude toward Affleck for accommodating her schedule whenever needed.

“And Ben has been a very flexible and great co-parent,” she added.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have A Constant Presence In Each Other’s Lives

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Despite separating over a decade ago, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have never stopped being involved in each other’s lives. The “Daredevil” co-stars were recently seen in Los Angeles spending time together. The nature of their interaction isn’t known, but the pair were in each other’s company without their children.

Affleck has heaped praise on his ex-wife for years. In October, the “Good Will Hunting” star said in his own “Today” interview that he can’t compete with Garner in the parenting department.

The 54-year-old joked that even his children know that their mother makes more of an effort than he does.

“I think I’m doing about 75% as good as your mom. And they’re like, ‘Maybe 40%’” Affleck said in his “Today” interview. “I’m maxing out. B+.”

In a Variety interview the same month, Affleck said he will always be grateful for Garner. The actor detailed the custody arrangement the pair have in place, which allows him to be with his children without issue.

“I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school. We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me.” Affleck told the outlet. “They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week.”