With Paramount+ about to debut “Frisco King,” the Samuel L. Jackson-starring spinoff of “Tulsa King,” star Sylvester Stallone is looking to expand the franchise even further.

In fact, the “Rocky” star is revealing he’s already got an idea in mind, and has approached a prospective star: fellow action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He’s Reaching Out to Arnold

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Speaking with Cigar Aficionado for a cover story, Stallone shared his hope of enlisting Schwarzenneger into the world of his Taylor Sheridan-produced hit.

“I would love in a perfect world to do an extension of ‘Tulsa King’ starring [Schwarzenegger] in his own show,” Stallone said.

“Since we’re comrades in the fantasy world, our characters meet and discuss things, like we did in ‘The Expendables,'” he continued, adding, “I hope he agrees.”

That said, The Hollywood Reporter points out there has been no news of another “Tulsa King” series in development, and appears to be Stallone’s way of floating the idea in public to see if Schwarzenegger expresses any interest.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of “Tulsa King” is currently underway on Paramount+, with “Frisco King” set to arrive on December 18.

From Feud to Friendship

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While Stallone and Schwarzenegger have become friends — co-starring in not just the “Expendables” movies, but also in the 2013 feature “Escape Plan” — that hasn’t always been the case.

As Stallone recalled in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, he compared their rivalry to having a “mortal enemy” during their respective action-hero heydays in the 1980s.

“I was the same with [Arnold] Schwarzenegger. We were at each other’s throats, big time. It wasn’t a joke. It was like life and death. We should have been together in the Roman Colosseum,” Stallone recalled.

“It’s like when one fighter insults the other, he’s going to train so much to put a beating on the other,” Stallone added. “We needed each other, absolutely.”

A few years earlier, Stallone spoke of the antipathy that he and the former California governor once held for each other.

Appearing on a 2022 episode of Britain’s “The Jonathan Ross Show,” Stallone admitted that he and Schwarzenegger “couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while.”

He added, (via The Independent), “We truly loathed each other.”

Stallone’s Most Infamous Bomb

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As it happened, that mutual loathing resulted in what became Stallone’s most infamous big-screen bomb, 1992’s “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”

Speaking with Business Insider in 2022, Stallone recalled that Schwarzenegger had made it known around Los Angeles that he was interested in the script.

“He’s quite clever. He goes around town saying, ‘I can’t wait to do this film…’ I go to my agent, ‘Get that thing away from him. Get people options on me,'” Stallone said.

Stallone’s efforts paid off, and he wound up attached to “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” — before realizing that he’d been had.

“I got it and I said, ‘What a piece of [expletive] this is.’ [Schwarzenegger] goes, ‘Ha ha ha!’” Stallone recalled.

The film performed weakly at the box office, with late film critic Roger Ebert summing up the general consensus when he wrote, “‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot’ is one of those movies so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief. It is moronic beyond comprehension, an exercise in desperation …”