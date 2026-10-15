Samuel L. Jackson Makes Impressive Reveal About His Iconic ‘Pulp Fiction’ Role

Samuel L. Jackson recognized the 32nd anniversary of “Pulp Fiction” in a unique way. He played Jules Winnfield, a hitman working closely with Vincent Vega (John Travolta). The Quentin Tarantino film is full of memorable quotes, and Jackson, 77, revealed which one he keeps close to his chest decades later.

Samuel L. Jackson Still Has His ‘Pulp Fiction’ Speech Memorized

Jackson posted an Instagram video of himself sitting outdoors and performing his character’s monologue at Brett (Frank Whaley) that includes the Bible verse, “Ezekiel 25:17.” The unusual choice for the hitman has a special place in cinema history.

“Prepare for the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” the movie star said, looking to the left. “Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.”

He continued and looked into the camera. “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers,” Jackson said. “And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

The Oscar nominee captioned the post, “32 Years later, I still got this one on Lock!!! #pulpfiction.” It’s impressive that the actor still has it memorized after all these years.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ Monologue Was Inspired by a Kung-Fu Film

Getty Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L Jackson, and Christoph Waltz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tarantino, 63, wrote Jules with Jackson in mind. The director told Scraps From the Loft that they were friends and felt like the actor could “express this Richard III side of him­self.” He also saw the Bible verse used in another movie.

“I heard it for the first time in a kung-fu film, ‘The Bodyguard’, where it appeared in the prologue. Then I located it in the Bible in a slightly different version,” he explained.

The Japanese series, ‘Shadow Warriors,’ inspired the filmmaker because every episode ends with the chief of the warriors making a speech about defeating evil. Tarantino was a fan of this and wanted to end his film in a similar fashion.

“It was in this spirit that I put the quotation from Ezekiel in Jules’ mouth,” Tarantino said. “When I was writing the scenario, I realized that in the final scene in the coffee shop, Jules couldn’t say this religious epiphany in the same way as he’s said it before. After using it for ten years, for the first time he realizes what it really means. And that’s the end of the film.”

The 1994 film followed its predecessors and inspired more films. Jules and Vincent’s hitman clothes are repeatedly referenced in pulp culture. The mystery of what was in that briefcase remains and is often recreated. Jackson appeared in more of Taratino’s films with “The Hateful Eight,” and “Django Unchained.” However, his “Pulp Fiction” speech continues to be a standout.