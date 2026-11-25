After monitoring potentially severe weather, the decision has been made to postpone the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was set to air on NBC on November 26. Now, the festivities and accompanying broadcast will take place on November 28. This comes days after “TODAY” co-host Al Roker gave an update.

Notably, while the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has never been postponed, it has been canceled three times. Those cancellations came amid World War II and occurred in 1942, 1943, and 1944.

Macy’s Issued a Statement on Thanksgiving Day Parade Being Postponed

In a statement to NBC News, Macy’s confirmed that the parade, the 100th in its history, will now take place on Saturday morning, beginning at 8:30 am.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” the company began in its statement.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.” As mentioned, officials had been monitoring the weather situation due to the possibility of strong winds.

In addition to general safety concerns, the fear was that the high winds could ground the giant balloons used for the parade. Notably, due to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rules, the balloons cannot be used if winds exceed 23 miles per hour. The same is true for gusts that are 34 miles per hour or faster.

Al Roker Previously Made a Statement About the Macy’s Parade

Roker spoke out about the possibility of the parade being postponed on November 24 while speaking to Page Six. In the conversation, he also mentioned concerns about the high wind speeds and how they could put a damper on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The only variable will be really the wind, and we’ll see what happens,” the longtime “Today” meteorologist began. “They’ve got protocols to bring the balloons down lower or do whatever. So they’ll figure it out.”

“The folks at Macy’s and NBC are such pros,” he added before saying, “and have been doing this and just do such a great job.”

From there, Roker discussed the legacy of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, noting that it brings Americans together.

According to him, “This parade is one of these moments that everybody comes together. There’s nobody that says, ‘Oh, I don’t like the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”