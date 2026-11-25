Wednesday nights are usually all about the “One Chicago” block, ending with new episodes of “Chicago PD.” There’s some bad news when it comes to Wednesday, Nov. 25. This night is special, as it’s Thanksgiving Eve.

If you’ve been a fan of the “One Chicago” shows for some time, then you know that the three shows have always taken Thanksgiving Eve off when they’ve aired on this night. NBC has a whole night of special programming planned, and it allows fans to take a night to themselves without worrying about missing something big.

Why Isn’t ‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 on Tonight, Nov. 25?

NBC CHICAGO P.D. — “Under the Surface ” Episode 1403 — Pictured: (l-r) Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

The lack of new episode is purely due to the Thanksgiving schedule. NBC has a night of festive programming planned, starting with the “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” This is a huge event this year, as the parade turns 100, just like NBC, so the network will want to make it extra special.

The countdown only lasts for an hour, but there is another Thanksgiving special to air. It’s all about the “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special, which is packed with skits from the past and present. It’s a chance to relive some favorites, spot some newer stars, and just laugh the night away. And it’s on earlier in the evening; not that you need to worry about work with Thanksgiving the next day!

If you don’t want to watch NBC’s programming, Netflix will be the place to turn for football fans. Don’t forget that the first of the five Thanksgiving games will be played.

Want to watch something from the “One Chicago” franchise? Peacock is the streaming platform that you need. All seasons of every show are there, so you can pick your favorite “Chicago PD” episode or find something from the rest of the franchise that tickles your fancy.

When Will ‘Chicago PD’ Return with New Episodes?

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Something you may have noticed is that the majority of TV shows are taking a break this week. However, many of them will be back the following week with new episodes. The same can’t be said for “Chicago PD.”

In some good news, there is still an episode to air in 2026, but NBC will have “Christmas at the Rockefeller Center” and then “Christmas with Snoop” on Wednesday, Dec. 2. So, it means that fans will need to wait until Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the “Chicago PD” Season 14 fall finale.

Get ready for a major Burgess and Ruzek episode on “Chicago PD” Season 14 Episode 8. While there are few details, the promo makes it clear that the two are looking for a young missing boy called Max. Nobody gets to see who they are talking to in the interrogation room, but there is a brief glimpse of someone taking a young boy as he screams for help.

This is the last new episode of 2026. After that, the “One Chicago” block will head out on its winter break, with the next new episode slated for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2027. There are no details about what to expect on the “Chicago PD” Season 14 midseason premiere just yet.