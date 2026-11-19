British television has produced some of the most universally beloved sitcoms of all time, with many of them, such as “The Office” and “Keeping Up Appearances,” available to stream in the United States on platforms like Hulu, Peacock, and Netflix. Here are five.

‘Keeping Up Appearances’ is Among the Most Beloved British Sitcoms

Getty Actress Patricia Routledge

People looking for British sitcoms to stream in the United States should consider “Keeping Up Appearances,” which centers on Dame Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, a character obsessed with social climbing.

The show also features her long-suffering husband, Richard; her sisters, Daisy and Rose; and her neighbors. “Keeping Up Appearances” aired new episodes from 1990 to 1995, producing 44 episodes. Notably, the series is also widely known in the US, as it also aired on PBS in the 1990s.

Regarding streaming, it’s available on BritBox, an add-on through services like Prime Video and Apple TV. Those with access to Hoopla (library card needed) can stream it for free.

‘Are You Being Served?’ Is Another Great Option For a Sitcom

Another great option for those looking for British sitcoms to stream is “Are You Being Served?” The series, which follows the eccentric staff at a ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing store called Grace Brothers, ran on the BBC from 1972 to 1985.

Like “Keeping Up Appearances,” PBS aired “Are You Being Served” in the 1990s. It can also be streamed on BritBox.

‘The IT Crowd’ Is a Hilarious Sitcom

For those seeking a more modern British sitcom, “The IT Crowd” is one of the best. As the title suggests, the show follows the misadventures of a technology support team after someone with no IT experience is hired as their manager.

The series ran on Channel 4 from 2006 until 2013. The cast includes Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, and Katherine Parkinson. NBC shot a pilot for an American version of “The IT Crowd” but decided not to renew it.

However, according to Variety, as of 2017, NBC was giving the series another chance, with the show’s original creator, Graham Linehan, set to write and executive produce.

‘Derry Girls’ is Another of the Best Recent British Sitcoms

Getty Dylan Llewellyn, Nicola Coughlan and Siobhán McSweeney

“Derry Girls” is a teen sitcom that follows five students as they navigate school, family, crushes, and more. The series ran for three seasons on Channel 4 from 2018 to 2022. Notably, the show is set in 1990s Northern Ireland.

“Derry Girls” stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Tara Lynne O’Neill, and “Bridgerton” fan-favorite Nicola Coughlan. All three seasons of the show stream on Netflix in the US.

‘The Office’ Is Easily 1 of the Most Accessible of the British Sitcoms

Getty Ricky Gervais

“The Office” aired on BBC Two from 2001 to 2003, with Ricky Gervais playing David Brent, who is the original show’s version of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott. Other cast members include Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, and Lucky Davis.

“The Office” may be the most accessible of the British sitcoms as it’s available on multiple platforms. These include Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and BritBox.