When 2027 begins, that will mark the annual television tradition known as midseason, the halfway point in the 2026-’27 TV season.

For CBS, that will mean the return of shows that will have been on hiatus since November, along with the debut of some anticipated new series.

The network has unveiled its midseason lineup, announcing premiere dates and timeslots for its new and returnning programming.

Viewers can expect to see three new series debuting at midseason: game show “Stacks of Cash,” procedural drama “Einstein,” and a reimagined reboot of “Undercover Boss.”

‘Stacks of Cash’

CBS “FMike O’Malley. Photo: Kenton Thatcher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Former “Yes Dear” star Mike O’Malley hosts this new game show, an “edge-of-your-seat game show” in which “six contestants face off in a quiz-driven battle with towering stakes.”

Players are tasked with answering questions to earn uniquely shaped blocks, which they then use to stack their way toward a gold line. But there’s a catch: “One wrong move can send everything crashing down.”

‘Einstein’

CBS Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein and Melissa Fumero as Teri London Photo: Jan Thijs/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Arguably the most anticipated CBS show of the season, “Einstein” stars “Criminal Minds” alum Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, described as “the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein.”

Per the logline, “Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.”

‘Undercover Boss’

CBS Undercover Boss – S12 Gallery Pictured : Drew Carey Photo: Evan Mulling/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Drew Carey hosts this “refreshed take” on the former CBS hit.

As the logline states, “Corporate leaders go undercover within their own organizations to gain firsthand insight into their workforce and operations.”

The CBS 2027 Midseason Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 6

8-9 PM: THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9-10 PM: STACKS OF CASH (new series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 8

8-9 PM: SHERIFF COUNTRY

9-10 PM: FIRE COUNTRY (season finale airs Friday, Feb. 5)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

8-9 PM: NCIS

9-10 PM: #1 new series NCIS: NEW YORK

10-11 PM: NCIS: ORIGINS (season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 19)

Thursday, Jan. 14

8-9 PM: GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (returns with two back-to-back original episodes for one night only)

9-10 PM: ELSBETH

Friday, Jan. 15 |

10-11 PM: BOSTON BLUE

Sunday, Jan. 17

7-8 PM: #1 primetime news program 60 MINUTES

8-9 PM: #1 series MARSHALS

9-10 PM: TRACKER

10-11 PM: CUPERTINO (new time period)

Thursday, Jan. 21

8-8:30 PM: #1 comedy GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30-9 PM: GHOSTS (season premiere)

9-10 PM: ELSBETH

10-11 PM: MATLOCK (season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 25

8-8:30 PM: GHOSTS (time period premiere)

8:30-9 PM: ETERNALLY YOURS (new time period)

9-10 PM: FBI (new time period)

10-11 PM: CIA (new time period)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

10-11 PM: NCIS: SYDNEY (season four premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 31

Live 6:30 PM, ET/3:30 PM, PT: NFL ON CBS: AFC Championship

10 PM, ET/7 PM PT (pending game delay): NCIS: NEW YORK (one time only)

Friday, Feb. 12

8-9 PM: EINSTEIN (new series premiere)

9–10 PM: SHERIFF COUNTRY (new time period)

10-11 PM: BOSTON BLUE