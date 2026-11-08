‘The Gilded Age’ Star Louisa Jacobson Defends Marian’s Controversial Decision in Season 4 Premiere

“The Gilded Age” star Louisa Jacobson is defending her character, Marian Brook, after a major development in her relationship with Larry Russell during the HBO drama’s season 4 premiere.

Marian and Larry, played by Harry Richardson, spent the night together after taking shelter from a storm at a hotel. Although Marian initially appeared comfortable with their decision, she became emotional the following morning and left Larry questioning their future.

Jacobson addressed the scene during an interview with TV Insider, explaining why Marian reacted so strongly after sleeping with Larry for the first time.

“Marian is a really interesting character in that she’s emblematic of this tension between movement forward into modernity while still being very steeped in very Victorian ideals of purity and morality,” Jacobson said.

The actress also defended Marian’s concerns about the consequences of having sex before marriage during the 1880s.

Louisa Jacobson Explains Why Marian Panicked After Spending the Night With Larry

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The season 4 premiere picks up after Marian ended her engagement to Larry during season 3.

Although she claims to have moved on, the two reconnect when Larry returns from a business trip and attends Oscar van Rhijn’s wedding.

After visiting a dance hall together, Marian and Larry find themselves caught in a storm and check into a hotel.

They initially reserve separate rooms, but Larry later visits Marian, and the two spend the night together.

The following morning, Marian wakes before Larry and begins dressing while crying.

“Nothing about this is all right. I am ashamed, and I am probably ruined. Can’t you see what’s at stake here?” she tells him before leaving.

Jacobson told TV Insider that Marian’s reaction reflects the expectations placed on women at the time.

“We see seeds of her rebellion in her supporting universal suffrage, in her dedication to her work, in her questioning the social network of old money and all this, and yet she is still…a product of her time, so she has really internalized these values,” Jacobson explained.

She added that Marian’s struggles come from the restrictions society places on women rather than a personal conflict about her feelings for Larry.

‘The Gilded Age’ Actress Addresses Consequences for Women in the 1880s

Jacobson pointed out that Marian’s circumstances would have created similar concerns for other young women on the show, including Carrie Astor and Gladys Russell.

“We don’t see Carrie Astor or Gladys Russell going through these trials and tribulations,” she said.

“If they did, if they were in Marian’s position, I think they would be having very similar reactions to this transgression of having pre-marital sex. [It’s] a very big deal for this time period.”

The actress also addressed the historical consequences of premarital sex through a since-deleted Instagram Story.

According to screenshots shared by fans on X, Jacobson posted a Google search result discussing how society treated women who had sex before marriage during the 1880s.

The search result highlighted that women faced harsher social consequences than men for the same behavior.

“IYKYK,” Jacobson captioned the post.

Louisa Jacobson Reveals Whether She Still Wants Marian and Larry Together

Despite Marian’s reaction in the season 4 premiere, Jacobson said she still hopes the characters end up together.

In a video shared on the show’s official Instagram account, the actress explained why she believes Marian and Larry are compatible.

“They should be together,” Jacobson said.

“They’re friends, they respect each other, they’re both artists… They’re great. They’re lovely, two lovely young people.”

Richardson also discussed Larry’s reaction to the couple’s night together during an interview with TV Insider, saying Larry immediately regrets causing Marian distress and worries about the consequences for their relationship.

Richardson said Larry fears that “he might have just ruined his future of being married to her.”

The actor added that Larry will continue to “grapple with” those concerns throughout season 4.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.