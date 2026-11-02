‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Is Back — And Here’s How to Watch Season 2

The only downside to “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 1 was how short it was. By starting in the midseason, it had just 10 episodes to get into this latest mockumentary series from NBC.

The good news is the Peacock network saw the amazing comedy it had on its hands, and pushed it up to the fall for Season 2. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 2 premieres tonight, Monday, Nov. 2, and you will not want to skip a beat.

How to Watch ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2 Live

NBC THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “TBD” Episode 201 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Episodes air on Monday nights, straight after its fellow mockumentary series “St. Denis Medical.” You’ll be able to tune in from 8:30 p.m. ET/PT every single week, starting with the premiere tonight, Monday, Nov. 2.

If you don’t have cable anymore, there are a few ways to watch NBC live. Subscriptions for FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV make it easy.

How to Stream ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ On Demand

NBC THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “TBD” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Erika Alexander as Monica Reese-Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Prefer to watch at a time that suits you? The great news is that like all other NBC shows, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” streams on Peacock. You can currently watch the entire first season there.

Episodes drop the day after they air on the network, so you’ll be able to watch on Tuesdays. You’ll find that new episodes are available around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

What to Expect on ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2

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The first season ended with a major cliffhanger that promises juicy and comedic drama for the Dinkins family. Arthur saw young Carmelo hooking up with none other than the daughter of Reggie’s nemesis. We chatted with Jalyn Hall about this relationship and the drama that is about to unfold, and it sets the stage for some exciting storylines to come. Carmelo is genuinely in love, and it’s adorable.

Carmelo isn’t the only one with a new love interest. Monica, played by Erika Alexander, also gets a second chance at love with Boris Kodjoe’s Leslie “LP” Pervis. He was a dorky child prodigy who went to college with Monica, but now he’s a jet-setting entrepreneur, and exactly who Monica thinks she may need.

Of course, Monica will continue to help Reggie with his comeback, and that means leaning on her new Gen-Z assistant, Max, played by Jeremy Culhane. He has a Master’s degree in marketing, but we all know that these degrees don’t tell us everything. Nor do they factor in lifestyle and change that comes with technology. And Max’s salary doesn’t afford everything, so what is he willing to do outside of work to make money?

As for Arthur and Reggie, they will continue to work together to chase redemption. This is something both of them need, and they will do whatever it takes to recapture glory. Does that mean using the information Arthur has got about Carmelo, or will he take it to the teen first to do the right thing?

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” airs on Mondays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.