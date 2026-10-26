‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ Isn’t on Tonight — But It’s Not All Bad News

Monday night is looking a little different from normal tonight, Oct. 26, 2026. The usual Fox shows won’t air new episodes, and that includes “Celebrity Weakest Link.” The good news is we have a return date!

There’s a genuine reason for the lack of a new episode, and Fox had already planned ahead for all of this. Tuesday will also look different, and we have all the details that you need to prepare.

Why Isn’t ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ on Tonight?

FOX CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK: L-R: Heather McMahan and Ms. Pat in the CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK “Ladies Who Laugh” Season Premiere episode airing Monday, November 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX.

Like “Name That Tune,” “Celebrity Weakest Link” is taking a night off due to the World Series. Fox will air Game 3 of the World Series, which sees the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida. It’s a huge moment for both teams, and Fox is surely expecting millions to tune in live.

Fox has the MLB broadcasting rights for the World Series. Live sporting events have proven to be some of the biggest moments for the broadcast networks, helping to bring in more revenue to keep scripted and unscripted TV shows on the air.

The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the network. Then, from 8 p.m. ET/PT, audiences can watch the game, and it will go on for as long as it needs. Could it be like the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays last year, when one game went to 18 innings?

The entire week is being disrupted by the World Series. Game 4 will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, disrupting the scripted shows airing that night, “Best Medicine” and “Doc.”

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 28, there is a chance that Game 5 will be needed, so Fox opted for reruns of its game shows just in case. As the World Series is the best of seven, the fifth game isn’t always needed. However, there have been many occasions when it has gone down to the wire. The great news is that if Games 6 and 7 are needed, they’re happening over the course of the weekend, so they won’t disrupt too much on Fox. They just may disrupt your Halloween plans!

When Will ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ Return With New Episodes?

FOX CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK: L-R: Sasheer Zamata, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Nicole Byer in the CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK “Ladies Who Laugh” Season Premiere episode airing Monday, November 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX.

The good news is that this is just a temporary break. Monday nights will resume as normal to kick-start November. “Celebrity Weakest Link” will return with new episodes on Monday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Jane Lynch continues to host the new version of the popular quiz show, and it’s all about the ladies when the series returns. Nicole Byer and Heather McMahan are among the female comedians who will compete against each other for a chance to win $1 million for their chosen charity.

The night will also see the return of “Name That Tune,” as we previously shared. Tuesday night will still look a little different due to the midterm election coverage. It will take a little longer for “Doc” and “Best Medicine” to return with new episodes. The preemption is nothing against the shows and has taken place like this every year. It’s now something just to get used to.