What’s New on TV This Week? The Top Premieres for October 19-25, 2026

There’s a new week of TV premieres coming up, and yep, this lineup has some pretty interesting options! From a creepy family mystery to Lisa Vanderpump‘s latest Vegas venture and a reunion of familiar reality TV personalities, there’s a little something for different kinds of viewers. Honestly, the new shows arriving this week cover quite a bit of ground.

Let’s be real, sometimes the best part of a new TV week is finding something completely different from the usual watchlist. It seems like October is bringing plenty of variety, and this week’s premieres include everything from an unsettling psychological premise to a whirlwind romance. Here’s what to watch from October 19-25, 2026.

‘Phony’

Yep, Hulu’s new series “Phony,” which arrives early Tuesday morning, has an unsettling premise behind it.

According to IMDb:

“After waking up from a freak car accident, Sonny discovers that his mother has been replaced by an impostor.”

Honestly, that’s one way to make a family reunion uncomfortable! With Connie Britton and Sam Nivola attached to the series, this is one to keep on your radar if psychological mysteries are your thing.

”Phony” hits Hulu at 3:00am ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas’

Lisa Vanderpump is taking viewers to Las Vegas for another look at her expanding business empire. “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” premieres Tuesday night on Bravo.

IMDb describes the series this way:

“Follows Lisa Vanderpump as she expands her Vegas empire by opening a high-profile namesake hotel, navigating behind-the-scenes drama to make the property worthy of the Vanderpump brand.”

Let’s be real, running a high-profile hotel sounds like plenty of work without adding behind-the-scenes drama to the mix. Fans of Lisa’s reality TV ventures can tune in to see this new chapter unfold.

“Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” airs at 9:00pm ET on Bravo on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

‘The Golden Life’

“Real Housewives” fans have another reason to stick around Tuesday night. “The Golden Life” follows familiar faces (Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan) as they start a new chapter. But a fresh setting doesn’t necessarily mean leaving old drama behind.

IMDb‘s description reads:

“Follows five New York friends starting fresh in Palm Beach, navigating dating, family, and career milestones while unresolved drama from their shared history looms.”

It seems like moving to Palm Beach won’t automatically make the complicated parts of life disappear, especially when friendships and shared history are involved.

“The Golden Life” airs at 10:00pm ET on E! on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’

Netflix is bringing a different kind of story to the screen with “The New Stanford Prison Experiment,” premiering early Wednesday morning. The project puts volunteers into a real prison facility to explore how people respond to assigned roles and power dynamics.

According to IMDb:

“Thirty volunteers enter a real prison facility and are randomly assigned roles as guards or prisoners to test whether ordinary people conform to assigned power dynamics or maintain their empathy and individuality.”

Yep, this is the kind of premise that can leave viewers thinking about human behavior long after the episode ends. For anyone interested in psychology and how people respond when placed in unfamiliar circumstances, this documentary could be worth adding to the watchlist.

“The New Stanford Prison Experiment” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

‘Newlyweds’

Friday’s premiere brings romance into the mix with “Newlyweds.” The series centers on two people who take a major relationship step after a whirlwind courtship, despite having very different personalities.

IMDb describes the series as follows:

“A free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor get married impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.”

Real life partners, Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, star in this story of a couple whose impulsive decision to marry sets the stage. Honestly, a free spirit and a buttoned-up professor sound like an interesting match, and it’ll be worth seeing how their differences play out.

“Newlyweds” airs on NBC at 8:30pm ET on Friday, October 23, 2026.

New Shows to Add to Your Watchlist

This week’s premieres offer a mix of suspense, reality TV, documentary storytelling, and romance. Let’s be real, there are plenty of reasons to give these new releases a look, depending on what you’re in the mood for. It seems like the biggest challenge will be deciding which one to watch first!