Has it really been a whole year since viewers were first introduced to star-crossed lovers/rink rivals Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander in “Heated Rivalry”?

It has indeed, and as fans eagerly await the second season of the hockey hit — produced by Canada’s Crave, airing on HBO in the U.S. — stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie took to social media to mark the occasion with a special video message.

A Message From the Stars of ‘Heated Rivalry’

“Today is officially the anniversary of the premiere of ‘Heated Rivalry.’ Can you believe it’s been one year since the world saw Ilya and Shane on their screens?” says Williams, who plays Shane, in the brief celebratory video.

“Thank you so, so much for supporting our show. It means a lot to us, and we cannot wait to show you Season 2,” adds Storrie (Ilya).

‘Heated Rivalry’ Bloopers

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That same day, Crave also unveiled a blooper reel, featuring some hilarious outtakes taken during filming of the first season.

These include various cast members goofing around, flubbing their lines or even forgetting them entirely — which is the case in one scene that features Williams racking his brain trying to remember what his character is supposed to say.

Other sequences feature actors cracking each other up and just generally acting silly on the set.

Meanwhile, series creator Jacob Tierney (adapting Rachel Reid’s bestselling “Game Changer” novels) is already at work filming the second and third seasons back to back, along with a Christmas special.

Earlier this year, Tierney and Reid appeared together at BookCon 2026, where he teased some details of the upcoming season, which will be drawn from Reid’s novel “Long Game.”

“‘Long Game’ is… so long and it’s so gamey, like eating venison,” Tierney joked, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

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“It really is different,” Tierney continued, “and the challenge, from an adaptation standpoint, is you’re in much more serious territory. There’s still lots of flirting, and there’s lots of sex, but it’s this kind of danger. This kind of ‘hotel room, adolescent sex’ stuff is largely gone.”

As EW notes, the second season takes viewers on a 10-year time jump, with the story continuing a decade after the events of the first.

“‘The Long Game’ picks up 10 years into their relationship. Shane and Ilya’s love remains a secret, but Ilya has parted ways from his Boston team to play for the Ottawa Centaurs so that he can be closer to Shane,” the magazine notes. “The pair have also launched their charity organization, which they spoke about at the famous cottage. While they are seeing each other more than ever, the potential price of going public with their romance weighs heavily on the couple, especially as Ilya wants them to come out of hiding much sooner than originally planned.”

According to Tierney, the second season adapts “an emotionally sophisticated book that takes this couple seriously,” reflecting the couple’s longevity.

“What do you do after the rush of danger is gone and yet now you have to live in a relationship where you still aren’t communicating properly, much as you would like to?” Tierney explained. “You can say you love each other, but as adults know, there’s so much more than that to make a relationship successful. And that is what they’re learning.”

The second season of “Heated Rivalry” is expected to debut in spring 2027.