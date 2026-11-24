There’s nothing worse than waiting until after a finale airs to see if there will be more to the story or not. That looked to be what “Lord of the Rings” fans would need to deal with, as the “Rings of Power” Season 3 finale drops tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 24.

However, in an exciting twist of fate, Amazon dropped the exciting news about the future of the series. There is more to come.

‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 4 Confirmed

Amazon MGM Studios Robert Aramayo (Elrond)

The final two episodes of “Rings of Power” Season 3 are set to arrive on Prime Video tonight at 9 p.m. ET. This is a day earlier than planned, as the episodes were slated to drop on Thanksgiving Eve. Now, not only do viewers get to watch early, but they also get to go in without concerns about a cliffhanger ending. There is definitely more to come, as Amazon renews “Rings of Power” for Season 4.

This is one step closer to the original five-season plan. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who will return in the position, confirmed that they wanted to tell Tolkien’s Second Age over the course of five years, which would likely have meant five seasons. After all, it’s taking at least two years for each season of the high fantasy series.

When Will ‘Rings of Power’ Season 4 Premiere?

Amazon MGM Studios Charlie Vickers (Sauron)

As the wait has just been mentioned, there are a lot of eyes on when fans could see “The Lord of the Rings” series return to Prime Video. This is where there’s a little bit of bad news, as it’s not expected until at least 2028.

The first season premiered in the fall of 2022, and then the second season followed in 2024. It took another two years for the third season to arrive, and so, it’s easy to guess that it will take another two years for “Rings of Power” Season 4. With that in mind, and assuming Season 5 is greenlit, it looks like viewers will likely get what is probably going to be the final season in 2030.

Pre-production on “Rings of Power” Season 4 is already underway, which includes the writing and the set building. Production will start in spring 2027, taking place at Shepperton Studios in the UK. This can take months to complete, and then it takes just as long for the post-production due to all the heavy graphics.

Who Will Return for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Season 4?

Amazon MGM Studios Eddie Marsan (Thrain)

As of now, a cast list hasn’t been shared. That’s not too surprising as the Season 3 finale is still to air. Releasing any information about casting would give away some of the potentialy cliffhangers to come.

The series features Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Lloyd Owen, and the finale is focused on forging the One Ring, setting up the next stage of the Second Age.

What is known is that Payne and McKay will return as showrunners and executive producers. They are also joined by Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and Charlotte Brändström.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” Season 3 will wrap with a two-episode release tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video.