Monday nights are usually packed with crime, whether it’s the fictional murders from “FBI” and “CIA” or the true crime stories from “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist.” However, this Monday, Nov. 23, is looking very different.

CBS has decided to take a break from the usual schedule. This will stop you from feeling guilty about not watching “Line of Fire” on NBC, since you can switch to that fall finale, but it does bring up questions about why “CIA” Season 2 isn’t on tonight.

The Real Reason ‘CIA’ Season 2 Won’t Air Tonight, Nov. 23

CBS “Burned Rubber” — CBS Original Series CIA, scheduled to air on Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass and Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS hasn’t officially stated the reason, but the timing of it is relatively easy to guess. It’s Thanksgiving week, and this is when a lot of people start planning or traveling for family get-togethers. Rather than risk a lower live viewership, CBS has made it fun for all by preempting the shows.

The only night to have usual programming on CBS is Wednesdays. Reality shows don’t cost as much to produce, and they are among the most popular. People are likely to tune in during Thanksgiving Eve. As for the rest of the week, get ready for a lot of changes to the schedule.

There’s not even a rerun of “CIA” on tonight. CBS will have a two-hour Thanksgiving special, “Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic,” and then it will go into a rerun of “NCIS.” For those who want to watch an episode of “CIA,” you’ll need to turn to Paramount+. This is where all episodes of the first season and everything that’s aired of Season 2 so far are available to stream.

When Will ‘CIA’ Return with New Episodes?

CBS “Burned Rubber” — CBS Original Series CIA, scheduled to air on Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian and Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The good news is that there isn’t too long to wait for new episodes. “CIA” will be back on Monday, Nov. 30, with an episode titled “Burned Rubber.” the hour will see Colin need to help his asset, who has been kidnapped while infiltrating an international crime group. Of course, Colin is likely to blame himself for the mess, and he will do everything he can to get his asset back.

Bill will join him in the search, and it turns out that this car theft ring is targeting some of the highest-ranking politicians. If they don’t get to the asset, he could disappear forever, so the race is on.

After this episode, there are still two more to come before 2026 comes to an end. It’s one of the last shows to go on its winter break. However, it’s important that this show will have a long winter break, with the planned return not happening until Jan. 25, 2027. When it does return, it will move back to its 10/9c timeslot on CBS.

The fall finale is one to look forward to. Up to this point, Bill has gone rogue, keeping Felix Vincente for himself to get some answers about his father. In the fall finale, he will turn the assassin over to the FBI, but that doesn’t get them out of trouble. Nefarious factions of the CIA will come after them, proving that the good guys aren’t always the good guys!