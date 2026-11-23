Thanksgiving week is bringing more than turkey, leftovers, and the annual debate over when it’s acceptable to put up Christmas decorations. There’s also a fresh batch of TV premieres, including a new comedy, a deep dive into a real-life criminal case, a major sci-fi release, and plenty of holiday specials. Yep, the watchlist isn’t getting any shorter. But at least there’s no shortage of options.

Honestly, this week has a little something for just about everyone. So here’s what to watch on Thanksgiving week 2026.

‘Dig’ Unearths More Than an Archaeological Discovery

Amy Poehler is heading to Greece for a new Peacock comedy that proves an archaeological dig can come with plenty of drama. “Dig” follows four women working at an excavation site who stumble upon a mysterious artifact that could change everything. As they try to keep their discovery under wraps, they find themselves caught up in a much bigger mystery that threatens their careers. And the future of the dig.

Based on Kate Myers’ novel “Excavations,” the series stars Poehler alongside Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.

All 10 episodes of “Dig” hit Peacock on Monday, November 23, at 3:00am ET.

‘The Trials of Karen Read’ Revisits a Case That Gripped the Nation

The Karen Read case is getting the documentary treatment in a new Netflix series. “The Trials of Karen Read” examines the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found unresponsive in the snow outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. The case sparked years of courtroom battles, online speculation, and intense public debate, with Read maintaining that she was framed.

The three-part docuseries looks back at the investigation and trials, featuring interviews with people connected to the case, including O’Keefe’s family and friends, as well as trial jurors. For anyone who followed the headlines and social media discussions, this offers a chance to revisit the details. And see how the story unfolded.

“The Trials of Karen Read” hits Netflix on Monday, November 23, at 4:00am ET.

‘Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower’ Revisits an American Origin Story

Billy Bob Thornton is taking viewers back to one of the most familiar stories in American history with “Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower.” The three-part historical docudrama revisits the Mayflower voyage, the First Thanksgiving, and the events that helped shape the country. Thornton hosts the series, bringing his storytelling skills to a look at the complicated history behind the holiday.

For anyone who wants a little historical context alongside their Thanksgiving celebrations, this could be a timely addition to the watchlist.

“Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower” premieres Monday, November 23, at 12:00pm ET on Fox Nation.

Special: ‘Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic’ Brings Home Bakers Back to Primetime

Thanksgiving week is a pretty fitting time for a baking competition. And CBS is bringing back a familiar favorite. The “Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic” gives 24 home bakers from across the country the chance to compete in five categories for the coveted Golden Rolling Pin. Drew Barrymore hosts, with celebrity chefs (Christina Tosi and Dook Chase) serving as judges.

Baker and author Amirah Kassem also joins the special as a roaming sideline reporter, capturing reactions from the contestants and their families. Whether the kitchen is already busy with holiday baking or the oven is staying firmly off until dessert, there’s something fun about watching home cooks compete for a big prize.

The “Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic” airs Monday, November 23, at 8:00pm ET on CBS.

Special: ‘Miss Universe Pageant’ Celebrates Its 75th Competition in Puerto Rico

The Miss Universe competition is reaching a major milestone this year. The 75th Miss Universe pageant takes place live from Puerto Rico, with as many as 120 delegates from around the world competing for the crown. Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel are set to co-host the final competition.

Pageant fans can tune in for the evening’s main event as contestants make their final case for the title. And with a milestone anniversary and an international group of competitors, there’s plenty to make this year’s competition a big night.

The “Miss Universe Pageant” airs Tuesday, November 24, at 8:00pm ET on Reelz.

‘Blade Runner 2099’ Takes the Franchise Into a New Era

The “Blade Runner” universe is getting another chapter with “Blade Runner 2099,” a new limited series set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.” The story follows Cora, a fugitive who takes on one last identity as a Blade Runner in an attempt to escape her past. She is forced to work with Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, as they search for a runaway whose secret could threaten their city.

The series stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, with Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer.

All eight episodes of “Blade Runner 2099” hit Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00am ET.

‘Fool Night’ Imagines a Future Where Humans Become Plants

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Anime fans have a new dystopian story to check out on Netflix with “Fool Night.” Set in a future where thick clouds block the sunlight and much of the planet’s vegetation has disappeared, humanity is facing a serious oxygen shortage. A technology called Transfloration offers a strange solution: people near death can be transformed into plants to produce oxygen.

The story follows Toshiro Kamiya, a young man who chooses to undergo the procedure and discovers he can hear the voices of people who have already been transformed. When a series of murders enters the picture, his unusual ability pulls him into an investigation that uncovers a much bigger mystery.

“Fool Night” hits Netflix on Thursday, November 26, at 3:00am ET.

‘Always on Call’ Takes Viewers Inside a Norwegian Emergency Room

Medical dramas are getting a Nordic twist with “Always on Call,” Netflix’s first-ever Nordic medical drama. Set inside a busy emergency room in Oslo, the series follows surgeon Sofia Karimi as she adjusts to a new workplace filled with demanding patients, hospital politics, and complicated relationships among the staff.

Sara Khorami stars as Sofia, with Thorbjørn Harr, Jan Gunnar Røise, Silje Storstein, and several others joining the cast. The seven-episode series puts as much emphasis on the people working in the emergency room as it does on the medical cases they face. It seems like a nice change of pace for viewers who enjoy workplace dramas with a little heart.

“Always on Call” hits Netflix on Thursday, November 26, at 3:00am ET.

Special: ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ Marks 100 Years of Holiday Magic

Thanksgiving morning wouldn’t feel quite the same without the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” This year, the annual celebration is reaching its 100th march, bringing a century of balloons, floats, performances, and holiday traditions to the streets of New York City. The milestone event will feature 100 inflatables, imaginative floats, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return as hosts. Plus musical performances are expected to take over the floats. Whether watching from the parade route or settling in at home with breakfast, it’s a Thanksgiving tradition that still knows how to kick off the holiday season.

The “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” airs Thursday, November 26, at 8:30am ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Special: ‘The JLO Show’ Brings Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas Residency to TV

Jennifer Lopez is bringing a little Las Vegas glamour to Thanksgiving night with “The JLO Show.” The concert film captures the grand finale of her “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency, which wrapped in March 2026. The production features Lopez performing her biggest hits with a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers.

The special also traces her journey from the Bronx to global superstardom, blending music, dance, and personal storytelling. For fans who didn’t get to see the residency in person, this is a chance to experience some of its biggest moments from home.

“The JLO Show” airs Thursday, November 26, at 8:00pm ET on CBS, with an extended version also streaming on Paramount+.

‘Alan Carr’s Great Big Bucket List’ Takes Comedians on Unusual Adventures

A bucket list is supposed to be full of experiences worth remembering. But what happens when a group of comedians gets to decide which ones are actually worth the effort? That’s the idea behind “Alan Carr’s Great Big Bucket List,” a new unscripted comedy series coming to Prime Video. “The Celebrity Traitors” (UK) alum, Alan Carr, is joined by Jack Dee, Mel Giedroyc, Tom Allen, Joe Wilkinson, and Joanne McNally as they test out popular bucket-list activities and decide whether each one deserves a spot on the list.

The four-episode series takes the group across Iceland, the Canary Islands, Scotland, and England, with experiences ranging from the classic to the downright ridiculous. Let’s be real, watching comedians tackle activities that might be better left to the professionals sounds like a pretty entertaining way to spend an afternoon.

“Alan Carr’s Great Big Bucket List” hits Prime Video on Friday, November 27, at 3:00am ET.

‘The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez’ Shares an Unreleased Interview

A piece of hip-hop history is getting a new audience with “The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez.” The four-part video podcast event centers on an interview Angie Martinez recorded with Tupac Shakur in 1996, just months before his death. Portions of the conversation have remained unreleased for three decades, and Martinez is finally sharing them with viewers.

The series also brings in guests to reflect on Tupac’s life, music, and lasting influence, including Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, Big Boy, Dream Hampton, RZA, and Wallo. For longtime fans, the opportunity to hear more from an interview that has been kept under wraps for so long is a pretty significant release.

“The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez” hits Netflix on Friday, November 27, at 3:00am ET.

Special: ‘Soul Train Awards’ Celebrates the Music & Legacy of a Cultural Icon

The “Soul Train Awards” are back for another celebration of the artists, music, and cultural influence that have helped shape generations. This year’s ceremony is taped in Chicago, the city where Don Cornelius launched the original “Soul Train” more than 50 years ago. Anthony Anderson is hosting the event, which promises performances, tributes, and special moments honoring the franchise’s enduring legacy.

Music fans can tune on Friday, November 27, at 8:00pm ET on BET and CBS.

‘Spartan Bare Knuckle’ Brings Fight Club to VICE

For viewers looking for something a little more intense, VICE is stepping into the world of bare-knuckle fighting with “Spartan Bare Knuckle.” The series follows Spartan Bare Knuckle Fight Club, a licensed 8-by-8-foot fighting promotion in the United Kingdom. The fights are short and often brutal. But the club also offers a sense of community for men dealing with addiction and mental health struggles.

The premiere explores the people behind the fights. As well as the role the club has come to play in their lives. The series is set to introduce viewers to a side of the sport that goes beyond what happens inside the pit.

“Spartan Bare Knuckle” premieres Friday, November 27, at 9:00pm ET on VICE.

What to Watch During Thanksgiving Week

Between Thanksgiving traditions and new streaming releases. Plus a few unexpected additions to the lineup, there’s plenty to keep viewers occupied this week. Yep, the holiday schedule is bringing a little bit of everything, from nostalgic music moments to futuristic sci-fi and some very different kinds of competition.

And honestly, if the plan is to spend a little extra time on the couch after Thanksgiving dinner, this lineup offers plenty of choices. It seems like the hardest part might be deciding what to watch first. Let’s be real, the holiday weekend is going to fly by either way.