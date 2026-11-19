News is out of an exciting new political drama series, “Clandestine” on Paramount+. The series stars Brit Marling and British actress Tilda Swinton, with further cast details to come. The new series hails from the creative duo behind the original cult Netflix series, “The OA” and “A Murder at the End of the World,” Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

The creators reunite for a high-stakes political family drama set among the elite of Washington, DC. However, details of the plot remain under wraps, but the combination of Marling, Batmanglij and Swinton is intriguing, especially after the metaphysical storyline of “The OA.”

Whether “Clandestine” will bring similar genre elements is so far unclear, but the political setting does suggest a different direction from Marling and Batmanglij. The new Paramount+ series is also significant for Swinton, who has previously focused on film with little work on TV besides British miniseries in her early acting days.

The Oscar-winning actress is famed for her roles in Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door,” Edward Berger’s “Ballad of a Small Player,” and Joshua Oppenheimer’s “The End.” Marling and Batmanglij broke out in 2011 with their indie film, “Sound of My Voice,” which duo wrote, Batmanglij directed and in which Marling co-starred.

Political Drama ‘Clandestine’ Starring Brit Marling & Tilda Swinton

Getty Brit Marling (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

The news of “Clandestine” arrives at Paramount+ in the midst of considerable corporate upheaval. According to Deadline, the new project was greenlit under the former Paramount streaming executive Cindy Holland, who was involved with “The OA” during her time at Netflix. Marling and Batmanglij reportedly revealed the script this past spring with Marling attached to star and Paramount+ landed the series in a bidding war with FX and HBO.

After the merger of Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO’s Francesca Orsi is now overseeing “Clandestine.” The new project does reveal continuing interest in Marling and Batmanglij, despite the poor reception and premature cancellation of “The OA,” which has drawn a devoted fan base following its two seasons.

The duo’s FX mystery, “A Murder at the End of the World,” starred Clive Owen and Emma Corrin, and further revealed their interest in enigmatic and psychological protagonists.

Other Casting & Production Details

Getty Tilda Swinton (Photo by Teresa Suarez/Pool/Getty Images)

Marling and Batmanglij are writing and executive producing “Clandestine.” They are working alongside Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (“The Mauritanian”). Further executive producers include Jane Featherstone, of “Chernobyl” and “Black Doves” fame, working through Sister Pictures, while additional producers include Alice Tyler, Blake Holland, and Callum Devrell-Cameron.

As for casting, work is still ongoing, and Paramount+ has yet to reveal a potential premiere date. While original speculation claimed that certain prestige drama series developed for Paramount+ would eventually head to HBO, Deadline reports that “Clandestine” is expected to stay with its original streamer.

Meanwhile, the combination of Swinton and Marling in the series, with Batmanglij back behind the scenes, the new television series is certainly intriguing with stars whose own taste for unconventional programming is well suited for the project.

Hopefully, more details will be available soon, including the storyline and other cast members for the intriguing new Paramount+ show.