Is HBO Canceling One of Its Most Popular Shows?

HBO premiered the live-action DC Studios series “Lanterns” in August 2026, featuring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the crime drama set in the “Green Lantern” universe. However, following the ousting of DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, a new report paints a bleak future for the show, despite its high viewership.

An Insider Says The Fact HBO Hasn’t Renewed ‘Lanterns’ Is Troubling

Getty Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler

Variety spoke to a DC insider in November 2026 following the firing of Gunn and Safran, who will officially step down on December 1. Regarding “Lanterns,” the insider stated that despite drawing strong viewership, the show failed to capture the cultural zeitgeist.

As evidence, the person highlighted the fact that, although not canceled, HBO has yet to greenlight it for a second season. Notably, the show’s season finale aired on October 4.

“People cannot wait to make another season of a hit show,” the insider said. Of course, Gunn and Safran, who announced their exit on November 9, serve as executive producers on the show.

They released a joint statement in which they mentioned the show. “Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision,” the statement began. “In that time, we helped restore ‘Superman’ to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Creature Commandos,’ ‘Lanterns,’ and ‘Clayface.'”

“We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews, and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter,” they continued.

From there, they used the statement to spend more time on the creative aspect of filmmaking instead of being studio executives.

‘Lanterns’ Drew a Massive Audience

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Variety reported on August 20 that the “Lanterns’ premiere drew 9.3 million views in its first three days of release. This figure includes viewership from both HBO and HBO Max.

To date, this is the biggest premiere for a DC Studios show on HBO, and it’s also one of the network’s top five premieres of all time. HBO also reported that 6.6 million viewers of its total came from U.S. audiences.

For comparison, “The Penguin” from 2024 drew 10.4 million viewers after 11 days of release, while the more recent “It: Welcome to Derry” was watched by 5.7 million people in its first three days. Notably, the latter of the two has been renewed for a second season, while there has been no announcement on “The Penguin.”

The show is also critically acclaimed, currently sitting at an impressive 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences gave the show a 67% following a divisive finale.

Peter Safran Previously Discussed the Future of ‘Lanterns’

Getty James Gunn and Peter Safran on the red carpet

Soon-to-be former co-head of DC Studios Safran spoke to Collider in October 2026. During the interview, he was asked about a possible second season of “Lanterns” given its success.

“If we’re able to come up with what we believe to be a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season, that’s what’s going to dictate whether there’s a second season,” he said about what it would take for the show to move forward from his perspective.

When asked if a good story was the “deciding factor” regarding the future of the show, he said, “Yes.”