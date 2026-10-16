‘Supergirl’ Director Addresses Rumors Surrounding Milly Alcock in the Franchise

Despite “Supergirl” performing well on HBO Max, the flop at the box office seems to have been enough to rule out a sequel. However, there was always the promise of Milly Alcock returning to the role of Kara Zor-El in 2027, as she will be part of the “Man of Tomorrow” movie.

Then on Oct. 15, people saw something odd with Alcock’s Instagram. Everything that she had involving her role in “Supergirl” had been removed. Reels, photos, and more had been taken down, including her casting announcement, leading to speculation that she had been fired from the franchise. Director James Gunn has now officially addressed the rumors, shutting them down.

James Gunn Says ‘Supergirl’ Rumors ‘Couldn’t Be More False’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: James Gunn attends the premiere of “Supergirl” on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

While on Threads, a user shared an update on some of the fake news that has been spreading around the DCU fandom. One of those was about Alcock being fired from her role as Supergirl. It was the second of three statements, and Gunn later responded that all three “couldn’t be more false.”

In the original comment, the user did say that “#2 is absurd,” noting about Alcock’s supposed firing. Removing the content from her Instagram wasn’t a sign that she wasn’t going to be in “Man of Tomorrow” at all. It makes sense for people to start taking down some of their roles. Considering “Supergirl” is one of the worst DC movies in terms of box office earnings, it’s not surprising that she may want to distance herself from that.

The other two rumors are that Matt Reeves has reportedly been fired from “The Batman II,” and that “Man of Tomorrow’s” early test screenings have led to poor reviews. As for the former, Reeves recently stepped back from the sequel to “The Batman” temporarily for personal reasons, but Gunn has not fired him from the project. He will be back, but production is on hold right now.

As for the third, Gunn made it clear that there have not been any showings yet. Peter Safran will see the first director’s cut on Oct. 16. He’s the first to see it, so “poor reviews” are impossible.

Fan Support Milly Alcock

Getty US producer James Gunn attends the world premiere of Warner Bros. film “Clayface” at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California, on October 13, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

After noticing that the casting announcement and more had been removed from Instagram, fans of Alcock took to Reddit to share their thoughts. Many support her, sharing that she was never the reason “Supergirl” performed so badly in the movie theaters. They blame the “subpart script.”

Others have shared how she loves acting, but not everything that comes with that. Some theories suggest that she found the comments on her “Supergirl” posts too toxic, and she decided to get rid of them rather than have to read them. Others pointed out that celebrities will remove Instagram posts all the time. They’re not necessarily deleted, but just hidden from the feed, and part of it is due to aesthetics. Since the promotion for this DC movie is over, it’s likely that Alcock is no longer under contract to push it, so she has decided to go back to what she prefers her social media page to look like.

Alcock will definitely be back for “Man of Tomorrow.” However, are there chances of a sequel to “Supergirl?” That question hasn’t been answered.