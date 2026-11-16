‘Superman’ Actor David Corenswet Unveils Major Physical Transformation at the Governors Awards [PHOTOS]

“Superman” actor David Corenswet unveiled a major physical transformation at the 17th Annual Governors Awards this past weekend.

The star, 33, looked incredibly sharp for the occasion. It took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on Sunday, November 15.

At the event, actress Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and filmmaker Ridley Scott received Academy Honorary Awards. Meanwhile, producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Awards.

Corenswet, who has, thus far, played the Man of Steel in 2025’s “Superman” and 2026’s “Supergirl,” was almost unrecognizable as he stepped out for the prestigious ceremony.

David Corenswet Was Bearded & Noticeably Less Muscular

Getty David Corenswet at the 17th Governors Awards.

Having significantly bulked up and gone clean-shaven to play Clark Kent in the DC Universe, David Corenswet was noticeably less muscular and flaunted a full beard and mustache at the 17th Annual Governors Awards on Sunday.

He still looked fabulous, however. Corenswet wore a black tuxedo and a white shirt with a bow tie. He accessorized with a dashing black scarf.

The actor’s new look comes following the August completion of filming on next year’s sequel to “Superman,” which is titled “Man of Tomorrow.”

Per IMDb, the plot of that one is as follows: “A new threat arrives that requires Superman and Lex Luthor to work together to overcome it.”

That new threat will come in the form of Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac. In the DC comic books, Brainiac is a super-intelligent alien android from the planet Colu. Its powers include superhuman strength, speed, and durability, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, technopathy, regeneration, and energy absorption and projection.

That Corenswet’s Superman will need to team-up with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor — his arch-nemesis from the previous film — says it all about the the threat posed by Brainiac. It should make for a fascinating spectacle.

Corenswet Has Another Movie on the Way

Getty David Corenswet at the 17th Governors Awards.

Before “Man of Tomorrow” hits theaters on Friday, July 9 next year, David Corenswet — who has also appeared in the likes of 2022’s “Pearl,” 2024’s “Twisters” and the Netflix comedy-drama series “The Politician” — has another exciting movie release on the way.

It’s coming in the form of the biographical sports drama movie “Mr. Irrelevant.” Per IMDb, the plot of that one is as follows: “The heartfelt story of the inspiring, enduring impact John Tuggle had on his team and teammates after being drafted by the New York Giants.”

Corenswet plays Tuggle, who passed away from cancer in 1986 at the age of just 25, alongside a talented supporting cast that includes Isabel May, David Krumholtz, Alexander England, Tandi Wright, and Michael Shannon (who famously played Superman villain General Zod in the DC Extended Universe).

That one is hitting theaters this year on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25.

We can’t wait to see all of David Corenswet’s upcoming work. At the time of writing, there’s less than six weeks until “Mr. Irrelevant” hits the big screen. “Man of Tomorrow” follows suit in just less than eight months.

David Corenswet’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.