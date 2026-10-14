Latest DC Movie Becomes a Success on HBO Max

When “Supergirl” flopped at the box office, many involved in the project may have panicked. Milly Alcock’s story of Kara Zor-El was supposed to help boost the franchise and create a new following. However, despite her strong performance, the movie was hit with negative reviews and problems.

That’s all turned around, as “Supergirl” has made it to HBO Max. It’s been on the Warner Bros. streaming platform for a month now, and it continues to be a global hit.

‘Supergirl’ Is In the Top 3 Movies on HBO Max

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While Warner Bros. and HBO don’t tend to release streaming viewership figures, the rankings on the app are usually a great way to tell how well movies and shows are doing. FlixPatrol also helps to keep track, and it listed the movie as No. 3 worldwide for HBO Max just a day ago. In fact, on Oct. 9, it was ranked at No. 1.

Movies just ahead of it are “Evil Dead Burn” and “Superbad” in most cases. Even in the United States, it continues to routinely hold a Top 10 spot, and that’s with it already out for a month. It’s clear that not only are DC loyalists constantly coming back to watch, but new DC viewers are checking it out. Some of these will be “House of the Dragon” fans looking to see Alcock’s latest flick, but there will also be those who have heard mixed reviews and are ready to give it a shot since it’s on streaming.

This renewed popularity gives “Supergirl” the chance to become a cult classic. There have been plenty of DC movies in the past that have been flops at the box office but succeeded with a loyal fanbase later.

Could a ‘Supergirl’ Sequel Happen?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Craig Gillespie, Peter Safran, Milly Alcock and James Gunn attend the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

When the movie first came out, the discussions of a sequel were likely put on hold. The idea of trying to push through with a second movie in a story that critics have panned wouldn’t go very far. However, things could change now that HBO Max subscribers are proving it’s one to watch.

While it will never lose the label of being a box office bomb, it can become a cult classic. It has the opportunity to bring in a newer generation of viewers to the world of DC, and that’s what Warner Bros. needs. Teens and young adults get the opportunity to grow up with a young Kara Zor-El, giving them a different entry into the world of Superman, Krypton, and Lex Luther.

However, it’s important to note that the data isn’t coming directly from the companies that count. Warner Bros. and DC Studios will need to look at the Nielsen figures, and they’ll help determine if there is an interest in another movie. “Black Adam” and “Blue Beetle” have already attempted to push in a new generation of DC fans and have so far failed, so the continued success on HBO Max is going to count for a lot.

The ending of “Supergirl” didn’t tease a sequel. Instead, it set up “Man of Tomorrow,” which is slated to head to theaters in 2027. Alcock will reprise her role in the “Superman” sequel, which offers her another chance to win over DC fans.