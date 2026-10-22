When & Where Will ‘Clayface’ Stream Online? Streaming Window Explained

While “Clayface” is now in theaters, there are plenty of people waiting for it to head to a streaming platform. The DC universe has been hit or miss in recent years, and there are so many other exciting movies coming out this weekend, such as “Wicker.”

The question now is where the movie will go after theaters. Is this going to be a Netflix release? And if so, how long will viewers need to wait?

‘Clayface’ Will Head to HBO Max

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As a DC movie, it means that it’s owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, so it will go to its own streaming platform first. HBO Max gets the first chance to share “Clayface,” and this is likely to be in early 2027.

Looking at “Superman” and “Supergirl,” it’s taking around 70 days for the DC movies to go from theaters to HBO Max. That’s even when they are considered box-office flops, so it looks like “Clayface” will head to HBO Max around Jan. 1, 2027. DC may see that it is worth releasing it just a little earlier for the Christmas boom, but a New Year’s Day release makes sense for those looking for something light and entertaining to watch.

So far, the critic reviews aren’t painting the movie in the best light. It’s the second-lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes so far, just ahead of “Supergirl,” but that still probably won’t change the streaming release window.

What Is ‘Clayface’ About?

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 20: Tom Rhys Harries attends the European Premiere for DC Studio’s Clayface at Curzon Mayfair on October 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty images for Warner Bros.)

The latest villain-focused movie takes on the story of Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries. He’s a rising Hollywood actor, and just before his next big project, he decides to head back home to Gotham City. While there, Szabo attacks Matt and brutally disfigures him, leading to his Hollywood team turning their back on him.

So, he decides to turn to Dr. Caitlyn Corr, who has an experimental treatment that could help him get his life and career back. She’s supposed to restore his handsome face, but it turns his body into a clay-like substance, leading him to not just lose his looks but also his sanity. It’s not surprising that he embarks on a mission of revenge against those who ruined him.

Like “The Joker,” this is a look at how villains are made. Not all of them are evil for the sake of being evil. They are looking for something that was taken from them, or on a mission to gain power when they once had nothing.

While “Clayface” is predicted to make only between $15 and $33 million domestically, it could end up being considered a financial success. This is thanks to its much lower budget compared to “Supergirl.” It was expected to be at the top of the box office predictions, despite going up against “Wicker,” btut then the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” was added to the list, and that’s set to give “Clayface” some stiff competition. It will be interesting to see how it performs once it goes to HBO Max, as that proved to be a little more successful for the Milly Alcock movie.