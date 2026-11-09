James Gunn Out at DC Amid Major Studio Shakeup

James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over as the heads of DC Studios in November 2022. However, following the moderate success of “Superman,” the release of “Supergirl,” and ahead of “Man of Tomorrow,” both Gunn and Safran are out.

The two will officially step down as the co-heads of DC Studios on December 1. According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel’s Jeremy Latcham will take over the studio.

James Gunn Shared a Statement on Social Media About His DC Exit

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: James Gunn attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gunn took to his official Threads account to announce his shock exit from DC Studios.

“Oh, boy. What a four years,” he began. “Thanks to all of you who have supported me and Peter in our time as the heads of DC Studios.”

“When I was a kid growing up in Manchester, Missouri, I used to write and draw my own comics with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters. Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true. I didn’t know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn’t pass up the unique opportunity. I’m glad I took the job.”

In hinting at a potential reason for his exit, Gunn said, “I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that).”

“I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years,” Gunn added.

They Also Released a Joint Statement

Getty James Gunn and Peter Safran on the red carpet

In addition to his social statement on his DC exit, Gunn and Safran also released a joint statement.

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision,” they began per Deadline. “In that time, we helped restore ‘Superman’ to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Creature Commandos,’ ‘Lanterns,’ and ‘Clayface.'”

“We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews, and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter.”

They then discussed their respective futures in the industry. “We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in ‘Man of Tomorrow.'”

DC Has Released 3 Movies Under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Leadership

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: David Corenswet attends the “Superman” Fan Event in London’s Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

As mentioned, Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in November 2022. At that time, several movies were already slated for release. However, the first new film released under their leadership was 2025’s “Superman,” with David Corenswet playing the role.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie has grossed $618,723,803 worldwide so far. Of course, Gunn directed “Superman,” and it stands as one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the character’s history.

However, roughly a year later, the Craig Gillespie-directed “Supergirl” was released. So far, the film has only grossed $126,466,532. The most recent film from DC Studios under the leadership of Gunn and Safran was “Clayface,” which has already grossed over $109,007,567.

“Man of Tomorrow” is currently scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.