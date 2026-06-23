David Corenswet Acts Like a Real-Life Superman at ‘Supergirl’ Premiere

“Supergirl” is easily one of the most highly anticipated films of the Summer. It builds on the highly successful DC “Superman” movie and tells a completely different, but equally heartwarming story. David Corenswet’s Superman is set to have somewhat of a smaller cameo-type role in the upcoming DC title. However, the actor’s outburst at the “Supergirl” premiere has brought him back into the spotlight.

Corenswet is one of the most popular actors to ever undertake the role of Superman. Many modern DC fans consider him the definitive choice for both Clark Kent and The Last Son of Krypton. Corenswet simply exudes heroic passion and monumental kindness, both on and off the screen. He, like the Man of Steel, is also extremely protective of his friends. This dedication was put on full display on the “Supergirl” red carpet after a photographer completely overstepped their boundaries.

Corenswet Admonishes Photographer for Touching Milly Alcock Without Permission

On June 22, 2026, at the “Supergirl” world premiere in New York, the close cast were having their photo taken on the red carpet. Suddenly, a photographer touches Milly Alcock, who stars as the titular character, on her back, apparently attempting to get her and other castmates to turn around for a photo. Alcock was clearly made uncomfortable about the interaction, which is when Corenswet noticed and began admonishing the reporter for touching her without permission. The entire instance was captured by DiscussingFilm and proves Corenswet is even more like Superman than meets the eye.

Thankfully, once Corenswet intervened, the moment was handled immediately, and there were no similar instances throughout the rest of the premiere. His outburst, if it can be called an outburst, has largely been praised on social media as a true-to-form reaction from the man meant to play Superman. Even while engaging with the photographer, Corenswet conducted himself with incredible poise and grace. This has caused the franchise’s fans to once again recognize the incredible casting of the series’ recent projects.

Corenswet’s Outburst Proves DC’s Superman Is a Hero on and off the Screen

From the very beginning, fans have been praising Corenswet for his accurate Superman look. The way he plays Clark Kent and Superman makes them seem like two completely different people. David Corenswet was made to play Superman. Although there is a new contender that could overthrow Corenswet for the most accurate DCU castings.

One of the greatest surprise editions of the Supergirl film has been Jason Mamoa’s Lobo. The actor previously placed Aquaman in the DCEU, but has been cleverly brought back by co-chairman of DC Studios, James Gunn. Only trailers of Mamoa’s performance have been released, but they are enough for fans to claim Mamoa was meant for the role. He and Corenswet are largely considered the franchise’s two best castings, so far. However, that could changed based on Milly Alcock’s performance in Supergirl. Milly definitely looks the part, but fans haven’t seen enough of the character to fundamentally come to a consensus.

Getty Jason Momoa rides his character Lobo’s motorcycle onstage as he promotes the upcoming film “Supergirl.”

In the end, Corenswet’s “Supergirl” red carpet outburst is just another indication that he was meant to play Superman. Corenswet might be an actor, but it’s clear he isn’t playing when it comes to his co-stars. His role in the upcoming film might be small, but it is enough to keep fans satiated until the release of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow.” Corenswet has become the leading man of one of film’s most popular franchises, but based on his attitude off-screen, he clearly deserves the success.