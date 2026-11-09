What’s on TV This Week? The New Premieres for November 9-15, 2026

There’s a pretty good mix of new television arriving this week, including a major farewell for a longtime reality TV franchise, a new holiday competition, and several streaming premieres. Whether you’re in the mood for familiar personalities or want to find your next mystery to binge-watch, there are a few titles worth checking out. Yep, November is keeping the new releases coming.

And let’s be real, there are some recognizable names in this week’s lineup. Chris Harrison is returning to dating television, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is expanding its universe, and Apple TV+ is bringing Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan together for a new drama. Honestly, it seems like there’s something for just about every kind of TV fan. Here’s what’s premiering November 9-15, 2026.

‘Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter’ Celebrates 15 Years

After 15 years of relationships, music, memorable personalities, and plenty of reality TV drama, “Love & Hip Hop” is getting a special send-off. “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” is a six-part limited series bringing together familiar faces from the franchise’s New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami installments.

Fans can look forward to new interviews with franchise favorites, including Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda Frost, Trick Daddy, Trina, Ray J, Scrappy, and Yung Joc. Cultural commentators and media personalities Angela Yee, Nina Parker, and Jess Hilarious will also offer their perspectives on the franchise’s legacy.

“Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” premieres at 8:00pm ET on VH1.

‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown’ Gets Festive on HGTV

Yep, it’s already time for holiday decorating competitions! HGTV is getting into the Christmas spirit with “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” hosted by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski.

The new competition challenges teams of friends, family members, and neighbors to create festive holiday spaces while sticking to a limited budget. It’s a chance to see just how much holiday magic can happen without spending a fortune.

“Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” premieres at 9:00pm ET on HGTV.

‘History’s Mystery Files’ Investigates the Unexplained

For viewers who enjoy historical mysteries, History has a new series on the way. Hosted by Jorge Garcia of “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” fame, “History’s Mystery Files” revisits unusual cases and discoveries, from strange weapons and sacred discoveries to unsolved disappearances and other unexplained events.

“History’s Mystery Files” premieres at 10:00pm ET on History.

‘The Body’ Brings a Supernatural Mystery to Netflix

Netflix is adding a new eight-episode series with “The Body.” Created by Quinn Shephard, the drama features Sofia Wylie, Shirley Chen, and Gabby Windey among its cast. Honestly, this one could be an interesting pick for viewers who enjoy a little mystery mixed with supernatural elements.

“The Body” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET.

‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ Returns the Host to Dating TV

Former “The Bachelor” host, Chris Harrison, is stepping back into the relationship genre with “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” Fox Nation‘s first original dating series. The six-episode season follows 30-year-old Jace Cates as he gets to know 10 women who are looking for lasting commitment and marriage. The series will explore compatibility, shared values, and whether the connections can lead to something long-term.

“Chris Harrison’s The Vow” hits Fox Nation at 12:00pm ET.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Expands the Franchise

The “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” universe is getting bigger with a new Orange County installment. The series introduces a different group of young mothers and influencers, including Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, and Jen Affleck. It seems like fans of the original series will have another group of personalities to get to know.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” hits Hulu at 3:00am ET.

‘The Good Daughter’ Brings a Bestselling Novel to Peacock

Book-to-screen adaptations are always worth keeping an eye on, and Peacock has one arriving this week. “The Good Daughter” is based on Karin Slaughter’s book and stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn. The six-episode limited series also features Brendan Gleeson (the “Harry Potter” films) and Olivia Williams.

“The Good Daughter” hits Peacock at 3:00am ET.

‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ Goes Behind the Pageant Glamour

The world of beauty pageants is getting a closer look in TLC‘s three-part documentary event. “Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal” features interviews with former contestants, insiders, and whistleblowers as it examines allegations of misconduct, power struggles, and controversy surrounding the Miss USA and Miss Universe organizations.

“Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal” premieres at 8:00pm ET on TLC.

’12 12 12′ Brings Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan Together

Apple TV+ is wrapping up the week with a new heist drama starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The eight-episode series, “12 12 12,” follows a disgraced FBI agent and an American career criminal as they become caught up in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse across Europe.

The series tells its story through three timelines: the 12 months leading up to a heist, the 12 hours of the robbery, and the 12 days afterward. Let’s be real, that setup gives viewers plenty of reasons to keep track of what happens next.

“12 12 12” hits Apple TV+ at 3:00am ET.

From a reality TV farewell to a new heist drama, this week’s premieres offer plenty of variety on what to watch. It seems like there’s no shortage of options for viewers looking to try something new, and November’s lineup is only getting started. So, which of these new shows is going on your watchlist?