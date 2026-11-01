Is Walton Goggins Leaving ‘Fallout’ After Season 3? Actor Shares Cryptic Social Media Post

While fans impatiently await season 3 of the popular sci-fi show “Fallout,” Walton Goggins, the actor who plays The Ghoul, has hinted that he is leaving. He made a cryptic post on social media which seems to be a goodbye to the post-apocalyptic show.

Fans know that “Fallout” season 3 will likely release in 2027, but are now worried about one of their favorite characters, The Ghoul, played by Goggins. Walton made a post on social media on Thursday, October 29, where he can be seen driving his car and mouthing the lyrics of a popular Led Zeppelin song, “Ramble On.”

While Prime Video has made no announcement on the premiere date for season 3 of “Fallout,” it is clear from Goggins’ post that he has just wrapped production for the show, an adaptation of a popular game. But is he sharing more about his appearance in the series.

Walton Goggins Hints At Leaving Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ With Season 3

Getty Walton Goggins (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani)

Goggins captioned his post, “Just took it off for the last time.. Season 3… Gatdamn this felt good. I wish this road or this song would never end. Gonna miss you California… til the next time. #Fallout.”

It is clear he is driving through the California desert while he happily lip-syncs to Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On.” However, while his message seems to be a final goodbye for his character, The Ghoul, on the show, he does end his caption with the words “til the next time,” which might relate to future “Fallout” seasons, or maybe a different show or movie.

Is The Ghoul Leaving The Prime Video Show

Walter plays a gun-slinging character, who is transformed into a post-apocalyptic mutant with only a space where his nose used to be. With the show’s popularity, it is unlikely that season 3 will be its last, so this could mean from his post that The Ghoul is leaving the show during or after season 3.

While the “White Lotus” alum’s post might mean that he is leaving “Fallout,” it could also point to season 3 being the show’s last. However, that seems unlikely due to its sustained popularity, and Prime Video has made no announcement yet.

What we can infer from Goggins’ post that season 3 is getting closer to release, as it is been around a year since season 2 premiered on Prime Video, with the finale aired in January this year.

Besides The Ghoul, Fans are looking forward to following the stories of Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten). Fans will recall that in the season 2 finale, Lucy’s father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) triggered a switch that made him lose all memory of his life and his time at VaultTec.

Walter Goggins’ Character The Ghoul Recalls His Family

Getty Walton Goggins of ‘Fallout’ (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

This incident couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as Caesar’s Legion heads to the ruins of New Vegas. Meanwhile, Goggins’ character, Cooper Howard, is heading to Colorado, with the slim hope of finding his family still alive.

Goggins told Esquire in January that Cooper is in pursuit of hope, and odds be damned. “What happens [to the Ghoul] is what happens to all of us, which is we hope,” Walton said. “Even before we had language, [we had hope] of finding warmth or shelter or what’s on the other side of that rock. That’s just who we are as people.”

For now, fans can hope that the actor’s time on “Fallout” will continue, whether he finds his lost family or not.