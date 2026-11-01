10 Best New TV Shows to Watch in November 2026

Welcome to November, ushering in the holiday season and a whole whack of new TV series clamoring for viewers’ attention.

In addition to a number of returning series, anyone wondering what to watch should check out these 10 new TV series coming our way this month.

1. ‘The Greatest’

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The life story of Muhammad Ali has already been brought to the screen — in the 2001 feature “Ali,” starring Will Smith as the boxing legend, and 1977 movie “The Greatest,” in which Ali played himself. This new series, however, takes a far deeper dive into the origin story of the erstwhile Cassius Clay, played here by Jaalen Best.

“Fresh off gold at the 1960 Olympics, young boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) sets his sights on the Heavyweight Championship,” reads the synopsis. “Contending with newfound fame, self-doubt, family conflict and a politically charged America, the once-in-a-generation prodigy discovers his greatest opponent won’t be in the ring, but in a society that isn’t ready for him to become his own man.” November 4, Prime Video

2. ‘It Gets Worse’

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In this highly anticipated British comedy, three college best best friends — Leo Reich (who is also the series’ creator), Emily Fairn and Olive Gray — face eviction from the London flat they share. As they scatter across the city, notes the synopsis, “they navigate friendship, dating disasters and adulting all while the world crumbles around them.” The cast also includes Lena Dunham (“Girls”) and Andrew Scott (a.k.a. the “hot priest” from “Fleabag”). November 6, Paramount+

3. ‘The Body’

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According to the logline, this new limited series focuses on “a dance-team initiation gone very wrong. Led by team captains Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany), the Lions perform a drug-fueled ritual on Grace (Sofia Wylie), their latest recruit. ‘Prince of Darkness, take this most holy virgin sacrifice, and in exchange let us place at regionals!’ Elise declares as the girls encircle their newest member. What follows is pure chaos. Something highly suspicious is going on with Grace, terrifyingly strange ripple effects are felt throughout the school, and the Lions realize they have a major secret to bury.” November 11, Netflix

4. ‘The Good Daughter’

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Described as “a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience,” this drama focuses on sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn, who have spent the past 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. “When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte — now a lawyer like her father — is the first witness on the scene,” reads the synopsis. “As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.” November 12, Peacock

5. ’12 12 12′

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In this intricately plotted thriller, each episode unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist and the 12 days following it. “The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) and an American career criminal (Jamie Dornan) as they play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe,” reads the synopsis. “At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.”

In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the ensemble cast includes Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and Kali Reis. November 13, Apple TV

6. ‘The Altruists’

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This eight-episode limited series dramatizes the true story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, who came to be known as Gen Z’s Bonnie and Clyde.

“Starring Julia Garner as Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried, the series unpacks how two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists tried to remake the global financial system before they were accused of stealing $8 billion,” notes the synopsis. November 16, Netflix

7. ‘Win the Mall’

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Described as “the shopping spree of a lifetime,” Haley Baylee hosts this “high-stakes competition” series that “transforms a classic American shopping mall into a thrilling game of strategy and unexpected twists.”

Over the course of the season, “10 teams of expert shoppers face off against each other as they attempt to gain control of storefronts, increase their spending power, and outmaneuver their rivals. Special guests Jonathan Van Ness, Keith Lee, Salish Matter, and Lilly Singh will join Baylee in the real life shopping mall to help contestants face off in the ultimate mall-themed challenges.” November 18, Netflix

8. ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

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Set in the Texas town of Boerne (pronounced Bur-nee), this new realiy series “follows a charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers and social insiders — Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly and Hailey Head, alongside their respective husbands Nick Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly and Josh Marsalis — as conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships and shocking secrets. Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the truth is never as buttoned-up as it looks.” November 18, Bravo

9. ‘Dig’

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The stars of “Parks and Recreation” and “House” (Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie) join forces for this new comedy set within the surprisingly cutthroat world of archaeology. Per the synopsis, the show “will follow a group of four female archaeologists at a wildly different crossroads in their respective lives. While unearthing a site in Greece, the team unexpectedly discovers a long-buried secret that could rewrite history as we know it, kicking off a high-stakes international conspiracy.” November 23, Peacock

10. ‘Blade Runner 2099’

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“Euphoria” alum Hunter Schafer stars in this “Blade Runner” sequel. “Fifty years after the events of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity,” reads the logline. “Cora (Schafer), a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.” November 25, Prime Video