‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Cast Shake-Up: 6 Characters Exit, Including 2 Original Cast Members

“The Gilded Age” returns for season 4 on Sunday, November 1, with several cast changes, including six characters who have exited or appear unlikely to return to the HBO drama.

According to Deadline, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones will not return as Richard Clay and T. Thomas Fortune, respectively. Four additional characters also appear to have reached the end of their storylines following the events of season 3, although not all of those departures have been officially confirmed.

The upcoming season will also introduce 10 new cast members, including Dennis Haysbert, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan and Jim Gaffigan.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Loses 2 Characters Who Have Appeared Since Season 1

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Page and Jones first joined “The Gilded Age” as recurring actors in season 1 before being promoted to series regulars for season 2. Both returned to recurring status in season 3.

Page portrayed Richard Clay, George Russell’s (Morgan Spector) secretary. During season 3, George fired Clay after he failed to close a major business deal.

Clay subsequently joined forces with one of George’s biggest rivals and became a suspect in the shooting of his former employer during the season finale.

Jones portrayed T. Thomas Fortune, the publisher of the New York Globe and a mentor to aspiring journalist Peggy Scott (Denée Benton).

Fortune pursued a romantic relationship with Peggy during season 2 despite being married. Their relationship became increasingly complicated during season 3 when he assigned her another story outside New York and attempted to accompany her.

Peggy’s romantic interest, Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), intervened, leading to a physical confrontation between the two men.

Although neither Page nor Jones is returning for season 4, the possibility remains that their characters could make guest appearances in future seasons.

Nathan Lane and Nicole Brydon Bloom Among Other Possible Departures

Nathan Lane’s Ward McAllister is another character whose future remains uncertain.

In season 3, McAllister learned he wouldn’t receive an invitation to Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) end-of-season ball. His standing in New York society had suffered following the publication of his gossip-filled book.

Nicole Brydon Bloom’s Maud Beaton also appears unlikely to return.

Beaton reappeared during season 3 after stealing Oscar van Rhijn’s (Blake Ritson) money in season 2. Oscar eventually sent her back to her hometown of Sandusky, Ohio.

Bloom later shared a farewell message on Instagram, suggesting her storyline had concluded.

“The goddess of timing once found us beguiling… but now… I’m off to Sandusky. Thank you @gildedagehbo and to my sweet Oscar. Blake, you are a treasure! Xx,” she wrote.

Neither Lane nor Bloom has been officially confirmed as a season 4 departure in the information provided.

Claybourne Elder and Rachel Pickup’s Characters Also Leave the Story

Claybourne Elder’s John Adams will not return following the character’s death during season 3.

Elder addressed his departure in an emotional Instagram post.

“I’ll miss John Adams. Getting to play this quietly complex man who was trying to carve out a space for love and dignity in a world that offered very little of either—was a gift. As a gay actor, I never take for granted the chance to play queer characters with nuance and humanity, especially in stories set in times that tried so hard to erase us. I loved John. I’ll miss him. Thank you to the whole team for letting me be a small part of such a big, beautiful world. And to those of you who’ve rooted for John: thank you. He tried his best. He really did.”

Rachel Pickup’s Miss Andre also appears to have completed her storyline.

Miss Andre worked as Bertha Russell’s maid until the family discovered she had been selling private information about the household to the press.

After learning about her actions, Bertha fired her. The character subsequently left the household, although Pickup’s departure has not been officially confirmed.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Adds Dennis Haysbert and 5 Other Recurring Stars

Six actors are joining the season 4 cast in new recurring roles.

Haysbert, best known for portraying President David Palmer on “24,” will play Dr. Reginald Harris, William Kirkland’s mentor. Harris travels to New York to raise money for Freedman’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., and develops an unexpected connection.

Taylor Trensch, a Tony-nominated Broadway performer, will portray Oliver, a new member of the van Rhijn household.

James Scully joins as Lee Klein, an artist and apprentice to William Merritt Chase who sells his first painting at a major society event.

Tony Award winner Milligan will portray Mrs. Knapp Curtis, the editor of The Ladies’ Home Journal.

Huff, whose television credits include “Mare of Easttown” and “The Sinner,” will portray businessman John D. Rockefeller, one of the wealthiest men of the era.

Maggie Kuntz rounds out the new additions as Fiona Summers, a free-spirited cousin of the Astor family who challenges society’s expectations.

Jim Gaffigan Leads 4 New Guest Stars for Season 4

Four additional actors will make guest appearances during the upcoming season.

Gaffigan will portray President Grover Cleveland, who visits New York to establish relationships with influential members of society.

Dallas Roberts joins as Daniel Manning, Cleveland’s Secretary of the Treasury.

Elizabeth Marvel will portray Nurse Virginia Saville, who works at the Neighborhood Settlement House on New York’s Lower East Side.

Andrew Burnap will appear as Porter, a wealthy, Ivy League-educated gentleman interested in new investment opportunities.

What Happens Next for the Russell and van Rhijn Families?

The upcoming season will continue following the consequences of Bertha’s efforts to establish her family within New York’s elite social circles.

According to the official season 4 synopsis:

“Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

Returning cast members include Spector, Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Harry Richardson, Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran and Donica.

Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi and John Douglas Thompson are also returning, along with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

“The Gilded Age” season 4 premieres Sunday, November 1, on HBO.