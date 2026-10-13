New ‘X-Files’ Reboot Officially Greenlit By Hulu

The truth is still out there, with Hulu officially pulling the trigger on ordering a full season of a new reboot of “The X-Files.”

On Monday, October 13, the Disney-owned streaming service announced that the new “X-Files” project, from “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, had been officially been picked up to series.

‘A Reimagining of the Classic’

Getty Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler

This new iteration of “The X-Files” will not be featuring original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their iconic roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

Instead, the upcoming “X-Files” will star a pair of new actors: Himesh Patel (recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”) and Danielle Deadwyler (who starred alongside Steve Carell in HBO comedy “Rooster”).

Coming from Hulu’s Onyx Collective and produced by 20th Television in association with Proximity Media, the new series is described as “a reimagining of the classic,” which “follows two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Ryan Coogler Is Writer and Director

For Coogler, reviving the beloved series is the fulfilment of a longtime dream.

Coogler wrote, directed and executive produced the pilot, and will serve as executive producer along with showrunner and executive producer Jennifer Yale. Other executive producers include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media) and Chris Carter, who created the original series. Co-executive producers are Simone Harris (Proximity Media), along with stars Deadwyler and Patel.

“I’ve loved ‘The X-Files’ for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me,” said Coogler.

“What [series creator] Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honour everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world,” Coogler added. “Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I’m grateful for the trust and support they’ve given us as we take on this new chapter.”

“We’re looking forward to continuing this journey as executive producers and especially excited to work closely with Jennifer Yale, Simone Harris, and the entire cast and crew as we bring this new chapter of ‘The X-Files’ to life. It was also incredibly special to have our fellow Proximity co-founder Ludwig Göransson contribute the score for the pilot, making this a true collaboration across the Proximity family,” said Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement.

A TV Classic

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The original iteration of “The X-Files” debuted on the Fox network in 1993, and became a massive hit that ran until 2002.

The series followed true believer Mulder and skeptical Scully as they encountered all manner of weird extraterresrial phenomenon, unlocking a massive and far-reaching conspiracy along the way,