The Real Reason ‘Best Medicine’ Isn’t on Tonight — And When It Will Be Back

Tuesday nights are supposed to be about medical and mystery dramas on Fox, but the network is taking a break from its usual programming. “Best Medicine” won’t air a new episode tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 27, but we do know when the show will return.

Both Tuesday night shows are being preempted, similar to “Name That Tune” and “Celebrity Weakest Link” on Monday. It’s for an unsurprising reason, and eyes are on whether other nights will be preempted afterward.

Why Isn’t ‘Best Medicine’ on Tonight?

FOX BEST MEDICINE: L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott and Abigail Spencer in the “CAN’T STOP THE HEALING” episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, November 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Francisco Roman/FOX.

The break in the schedule is due to the World Series. Fox has the broadcasting rights for the big event, and there is no way that it was going to skip this one. It’s Game 4, which could be the deciding game. Right now, the Milwaukee Brewers are beating the Tampa Bay Rays three games to zero, and if the Brewers win the fourth game, they have won the World Series in 2026.

Fox can’t air both the game and its TV shows, so “Best Medicine” is being preempted. This was planned for when the schedule was set for the fall. “Doc” will also be preempted.

There will be pregame footage airing from 7 p.m. ET/PT, and then the game will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will go on for as long as it needs to, depending on the number of innings needed.

If Game 5 is needed, that will air on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The Fox shows have already been preempted just in case. There will be reruns on instead if the night isn’t needed for the MLB. Should Games 6 and 7 be needed, they’ll air on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.

When Will ‘Best Medicine’ Return with New Episodes?

FOX BEST MEDICINE: L-R: Josh Charles and Heléne Yorke in the “CAN’T STOP THE HEALING” episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, November 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Francisco Roman/FOX.

For now, the plan is for “Best Medicine” to return on Tuesday, Nov. 3. However, it’s important to note that it is the midterm elections, and other networks are preempting a lot of their content due to that. Fox is the only one of the Big 4 networks not airing coverage.

“Best Medicine” Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “Can’t Stop the Healing,” and it will see Martin work on debunking some sudden miraculous cures for the people of Port Wenn. Self-proclaimed homeopath Savannah is back, and she’s ready to cause more chaos. Louisa and Parker are acutely connected to this arc, and Martin knows that isn’t a coincidence.

One of the medical mysteries to solve is George’s sudden loss of taste. Is this connected to Savannah’s “cures” or is there something more serious going on? Could this be connected to something going on at the Salty Breeze, where an influential food critic visits?

“Doc” will also return the same night. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if there is a change to the schedule due to the midterm elections.

Regular programming will resume during the second week of November. Eyes will be on when the midseason finales are, as they have not yet been confirmed by the major broadcast networks.