NBC Sets Major 3-Show Crossover Event

NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise remains popular, with “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago P.D.” all recently premiering new seasons. However, fans have even more to anticipate, as Peacock has announced a crossover event with one storyline unfolding across all three shows.

The ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Med,’ & P.D. Crossover Will Air in January

Getty Taylor Kinney

According to Variety, the latest “One Chicago” crossover event will air on January 13, with the three episodes broadcasting back-to-back. The event will air from 8 to 11 p.m., and the episodes will be available the following day on the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

Regarding the storyline, “An unexpected suspect (in the death of a patient at ‘Chicago Med’) will be the focus of a dramatic investigation that involves characters from ‘Med,’ ‘Fire’ and ‘P.D.'”

Notably, this is the third consecutive year of crossover events for the “One Chicago” franchise, with the most recent airing in March 2026. In those episodes, Firehouse 51 responded to a call at an airfield after a passenger jet went silent mid-air.

Per the description of the episodes, “Their discovery cracked open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

All Three Shows Remain Popular Despite Being On For Over 10 Seasons

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The “Chicago One” franchise began with “Fire” in 2012. The series is now in its 15th season, which returned on October 7. The show’s cast includes Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente.

“Chicago P.D.” arrived in 2014 and is now in its 14th season. It stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Arienne Mandi, Naiqui Macabroad, and Amy Morton.

“Chicago Med” premiered on NBC in 2015 following a backdoor pilot from “PF.” It’s currently in its 12th season. The cast features Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and An-Li Bogan.

Regarding viewership, “Chicago Fire” is the most-watched of the three shows. According to Screen Mag, the show’s premiere delivered 6.12 million live viewers. The second most-watched was “Med,” which drew 5.85 million live viewers.

“Chicago P.D.” also performed well, drawing 4.98 million live viewers. Notably, the three “One Chicago” shows are the network’s most popular so far this TV season.

“Chicago Fire” Was Initially Supposed to be a Standalone Show

Showrunner Matt Olmstead told The Observer in March 2026 that the “One Chicago” franchise began because of the success of “Chicago Fire.”

“I’ll just say that the concept wasn’t sold as three shows within one city, as you might imagine,” he said. “The first thing is that the first show has to work, and as you well know, there’s so many hurdles you have to clear to be a successful television show that it doesn’t happen that often,” he continued.

“Once ‘Fire’ got its feet on the ground, it opened things up for us to launch ‘P.D.'” Currently, none of the three shows have been renewed for upcoming seasons.