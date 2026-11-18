The big networks are setting midseason premiere dates, and The CW is the latest one. Among the list of shows coming back is “Wild Cards” Season 4, which marks the only scripted show making its way back to the network.

The great news is that for those who love the magicians Penn and Teller, there are two unscripted shows set to make their return to The CW. There’s also still plenty of entertainment via game shows and real cop drama.

The CW’s Midseason 2027 Schedule

Getty PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Giacomo Gianniotti speaks onstage at The CW presentation of “Wild Cards” during the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 15, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The midseason schedule starts on Friday, Jan. 22. That’s when a double helping of the fan-favorite franchises will return. However, fans will then have to wait until February and March for the rest of the big releases.

At 8 p.m. ET/PT, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” will premiere its 12th season. Straight after that, “Masters of Illusion” will also premiere. And yes, it’s another show coming back for its 12th season!

If you happen to miss “Fool Us,” there will be encores on Monday nights, starting on Monday, Feb. 1. “Wild Cards” Season 4 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and then the “Fool Us” encores will air in the hour after that.

The next premieres aren’t until Thursday, Feb. 18, which is when “Scrabble” premieres its third season. “Trivial Pursuit” will air straight after, but they’re not new episodes. The CW has opted for an hour of reruns.

After that, there’s a wait until March. On Wednesday, March 10, “Police 24/7” will premiere its third season. There will be an encore episode in the hour afterward, although it’s not clear whether this will be from the first or second seasons at this time.

Here’s the full schedule:

Friday, Jan. 22

8 p.m.: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Season 12 Premiere

9 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” Season 12 Premiere

Monday, Feb. 1

8 p.m.: “Wild Cards” Season 4 Premiere

9 p.m.: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” encore episodes

Thursday, Feb. 18

8 p.m.: “Scrabble” Season 3 Premiere

9 p.m.: “Trivial Pursuit” encore episodes

Wednesday, March 10

8 p.m.: “Police 24/7” Season 3 Premiere

9 p.m.: “Police 24/7” encore episodes

What to Expect When ‘Wild Cards’ Season 4 Premieres

Getty PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Vanessa Morgan speaks onstage at The CW presentation of “Wild Cards” during the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 15, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The biggest of the releases is “Wild Cards,” which returns for its fourth season. There are just 10 episodes to the season, and the synopsis shares that Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) will return as a soon-to-be-married man, which brings its own issues. There’s a lot that goes into wedding planning, including guest lists, but he’s still got cases to solve.

One of those involves a male stripper, who Max (Vanessa Morgan) naturally befriends. In fact, he helps to give her a hot tip that will get the former con artist back to being her true self, which could set up for extra trouble for Max.

Meanwhile, George (Jason Priestly) and Vivenne (Tamara Taylor) will return, but only so that they can set off on their first real honeymoon. Max connected with them, and as they leave, it means her social circle is about ot get smaller. It’s no wonder she connects with the male stripper and looks at a new con.

So far, the Canadian broadcaster that commissions “Wild Cards” hasn’t set a premiere for Season 4. All that’s known is “winter 2027,” which suggests that it will likely air starting in January north of the border. This isn’t unusual, but it means to watch out for spoilers online.