CBS Pulls Entire ‘NCIS’ Franchise From Tuesday Schedule as Another Hiatus Approaches

“NCIS” fans will have to wait an extra week for new episodes later this month as CBS prepares to make a temporary change to its Tuesday night lineup.

The network will not air new episodes of “NCIS,” “NCIS: New York,” or “NCIS: Origins” on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, according to its official programming schedule.

The change affects all three series, which currently air back-to-back from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

CBS has scheduled new episodes for November 17, giving viewers another week of the crime dramas before the interruption.

The shows are expected to resume their regular schedule on December 1.

CBS Reveals When ‘NCIS’ and Its Spinoffs Will Return

CBS will air reruns in place of new episodes during the November 24 programming block.

The break falls during Thanksgiving week, although the network has not officially identified the holiday as the reason for the scheduling change.

The three shows are also expected to take another break following their midseason finales in December, with additional episodes scheduled for early 2027.

The original “NCIS” is currently airing its 24th season, while “NCIS: Origins” is in season 3.

The franchise’s newest addition, “NCIS: New York,” premiered earlier this year and brought back a familiar character from “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The original series debuted in 2003 after introducing its characters through a two-part storyline on “JAG.”

‘NCIS: New York’ Brings Back LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

“NCIS: New York” stars LL Cool J, who reprises his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna.

The spinoff also features Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer and Jennifer Beals as Robyn Wells.

The series follows Sam as he returns to his hometown of New York City after years of special assignments and undercover operations.

When his friend, Navy reservist Jack Halloway, is found dead, Sam requests permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn to investigate.

LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, discussed how the new setting differs from his previous experience in the franchise during an interview with Deadline.

“New York is totally different; it’s a lot grittier, it’s more character-driven. New York is the main character and the star. Sam hasn’t been in New York in many, many years. So he has to get re-acclimated to that,” the actor said.

He also explained that Sam is dealing with personal issues as he returns to the city.

“Plus, he’s a man looking for redemption in many ways because of different things that he’s been through over the course of his career in law enforcement. It’s pretty special and a great contribution to the NCIS Universe in general,” he added.

LL Cool J Shares What Makes the New Spinoff Different

The actor, who grew up in New York, said filming the series has introduced him to parts of the city he had never previously explored.

“It’s real cool,” he said. “It’s different, too, because I’m a New Yorker, but we’re going to parts of New York I’ve never seen. We’re visiting all the various parts of New York: the underbelly, the main parts. It’s a lot of fun in that regard.”

Showrunner Bryon Balasco also discussed the chemistry between LL Cool J and Caan, whose characters work together on the new series.

“As actors, they have incredible chemistry together. They’re both extremely magnetic. They both have very strong personalities and personas that really bounce well off of each other,” Balasco said.

“There’s a little bit of an opposites-attract kind of thing with them that plays really well. They’re really specifically great for New York because they both have a very complicated, emotional, and loving relationship with the place that raised them.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of all three “NCIS” series on November 17 before the franchise’s scheduled one-week break.