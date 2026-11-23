Jeff Probst is used to presiding over solemn ceremonies thanks to his role as the host of “Survivor,” however, it turns out that he does more than lead Tribal Councils. He has also officiated the wedding of a beloved star known for a famous onscreen romance.

Jeff Flew to the U.S. for Jenna Fischer’s Wedding While Filming ‘Survivor’ in Nicaragua

Getty Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk

Back in 2010, Probst was standing at the altar with Jenna Fischer — a.k.a. Pam Beesly from “The Office,” who charmed fans with her relationship with Jim Halper (John Krasinski) — when she married the man who became her husband, Lee Kirk, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“The reality show host, a longtime friend of Fischer’s, officiated the July 3 ceremony in Malibu, Calif.,” CBS News reported at the time.

Despite the fact that Probst had been busy on location in Nicaragua while filming Season 21 of “Survivor,” he made the trip all the way to the U.S. for Fischer’s big day. Sticking around for just 24 hours in order to officiate the ceremony, he surely had to head right back to work after the wedding.

Probst has been an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church since the ’90s, and has officiated other weddings, according to People (via CBS News). That includes one very special ceremony: His parents 35th anniversary vow renewal.

Celebs Who Have Officiated Other Stars’ Weddings

Getty Adam Sandler

Probst isn’t the only famous figure who has officiated the wedding of another star.

For instance, when Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce during a high-publicized event at Madison Square Garden back on July 3, Adam Sandler helped them through their vows. That was followed by Finneas O’Connell marrying Claudia Sulewski on Aug. 29, with his sister and songwriting/performing partner (not to mention potential “Survivor” castaway) Billie Eilish officiating.

Prior to that, Jesse Tyler Ferguson led the ceremony when his “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland tied the knot with “Bachelor” nation alum Wells Adams on August 20, 2022. On the topic of co-stars, when Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton got married on October 5, 2019, the wedding was officiated by both Morgan’s “Walking Dead” co-star Norman Reedus and “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo said “I do” on July 19, 2014, with Jonah Hill — who Levine has known since junior high school — deeming them husband and wife. And when guests attended the wedding of Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell on September 7, 2013, they were treated to Ian McKellen as the officiant.

Beyond that, Gordon Ramsey officiated the wedding of season 15 “MasterChef” winners Jessica Bosworth and Jesse Rosenwald, Kim Kardashian officiated the wedding of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, Colman Domingo officiated the wedding of Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden, and Montell Jordan officiated the wedding of Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham.

That’s not to mention the fact that Steve Harvey officiated the wedding of Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro, Alicia Silverstone officiated the wedding of Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight, Maya Rudolph officiated the wedding of her cousin/actress Sabrina Rudolph and Clark Bacon, and Jay Shetty officiated the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.