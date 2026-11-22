While the “Survivor” players stand to earn a lot of money if they win the game (or even if they make it relatively far), they can also lose quite a bit of weight during their time on the show. In fact, they can end up shedding a shocking amount of weight due to various factors that push their bodies to the limit.

‘Most Survivor Players … Drop Weight Extremely Fast’

Getty Carter Krull, ‘Survivor 51’

“‘Survivor’ thrusts folks into an environment that … dramatically tests their physical endurance,” Trinity Health Mid Atlantic noted back in September. “Unless they’re able to win reward challenges, which have prizes of burgers and other filling items, castaways typically run on water and the occasional coconut or fish that they scavenge from the island. Though they’re awarded a bag of rice later in the season, portions tend to be tiny when split amongst a tribe.”

While mentioning that the players “also exert tons of energy as they build shelter from scratch, compete in difficult challenges and navigate the mental stress of the game’s social aspect,” Trinity Health Mid Atlantic points out that “[t]his combination of starvation and activity causes most ‘Survivor’ players to drop weight extremely fast.”

During the course of the season — and depending on factors like each person’s activity during the game, how much food they manage to scrounge or win and how long they stick around — castaways can lose anywhere from 10 to 60 pounds.

How Much Weight Have Specific ‘Survivor’ Castaways Lost?

While fans have become used to seeing “Survivor” castaways become skinnier during the game, you might be wondering just how much certain players have lost as their seasons passed.

“‘Survivor’ pushed my body in ways I had never even imagined,” Kellyn Bechtold told Men’s Health while discussing her appearance on “Season 36: Ghost Island.” She added, “I put on approximately 10 pounds before the game started. I lost all of that, and quite a bit more during that month—up to almost 12 % of my body weight.”

“My weight fluctuated not only during the game, but afterwards, as well,” Bechtold also noted. “In the course of prepping for the show, losing weight in the game, gorging myself after, losing weight for the live finale, and finally evening out, my weight fluctuated 70 pounds.”

When it comes to other former contestants, Sunday Burquest appeared on “Survivor 33: Millennials vs GenX” for 35 days and lost 25 pounds, while Mike Holloway lost 35 pounds during his 39 day stint on “Survivor 30: Worlds Apart,” according to Men’s Health. “Survivor 33: Millennials vs. GenX” runner-up Hannah Shapiro lost over 20 pounds, while “Survivor 36: Ghost Island” winner Wendell Holland lost 26 pounds due to his 39 days of eating very little and exerting a lot while playing the game.

More recently, Rizo Velovic told E! News that he lost 25 pounds during “Season 49,” while Kyle Fraser “dropped nearly 30 pounds” over the course of “Season 48,” according to Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast.