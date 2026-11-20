* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Along with the usual unpredictable action that took place on Episode 9 of “Survivor 51,” viewers watched as the Million-Dollar Coin Flip took place. A relatively new twist that can seriously change the game for the player that finds themselves involved, there’s already a major issue with the coin flip that results in a potential spoiler.

The Million-Dollar Coin Flip Is a High-Stakes Gamble

CBS Lewis Kelly and Jeff Probst, ‘Survivor 51’ Million-Dollar Coin Flip

If you’re not aware, the Million-Dollar Coin Flip was first introduced during “Survivor 50” thanks to YouTube star MrBeast and takes place during Tribal Council. When the twist pops up, one castaway can volunteer to participate in a high-stakes coin toss.

If the contestant makes the right call, then they earn a few key perks — they receive immunity for that week and they get a hidden idol. On top of that, the grand prize at the end of the game is boosted from $1 million to $2 million.

Although that sounds like an outcome that’s worth the risk, it’s important to know that if the player makes the wrong call, then they are immediately kicked out of the game (and the extra million rolls over to the upcoming season, which will make the next coin flip even more valuable).

Unfortunately for “Survivor 51” castaway Lewis Kelly, after volunteering to participate in this season’s coin toss, he made the wrong call — choosing “fire” before the coin landed on “water” — and was sent home.

Although the manner of Lewis’ exit was a consequence that wasn’t exactly foreseeable at the beginning of the season, the coin toss itself arguably ruined the result.

‘A Coin Flip Loses a Bit of Luster When You Already Know the Result’

“There’s a problem with Survivor’s million-dollar coin flip,” Entertainment Weekly (EW) noted before explaining that “[t]he problem has nothing to do with game mechanics,” but has to do with how — and more specifically when — the toss takes place.

The coin flip is meant to be an incredibly intense moment during the episode. Viewers watch as the twist is introduced and the castaways are given the chance to double the fortune of whoever wins the season. Then, fans witness one player put their future with the game on the line and make a seemingly random guess. The coin is tossed, we all hold out breath, the coin lands… and the contestant’s fate is sealed.

However, while watching the episode that includes the coin flip, “[e]ven a cursory glance at a clock or a phone — or even a well-tuned feeling of pace and time after having watched so much ‘Survivor’ — told us everything we needed to know about the result before the flip even occurred,” EW points out while discussing the latest episode.

“If there is not enough time left in the episode prior to the flip for an entire vote to take place (as with this week’s coin), then the flip is going to be no good,” EW explains. On the other hand, “[i]f there is extra time still on the clock at the flip (like on ‘Survivor 50’), then that means the flip will be successful, and it will then proceed to a vote.”

Either those working behind the scenes are going to need to be a little savvier when it comes to how and when the coin flip is shown, or viewers will simply have to ignore when it takes place in the episode if they don’t want the result to be spoiled.