‘Survivor 51’ Star Kristin Flickinger Reveals Why She Never Considered Quitting Despite Foot Injury

“Survivor 51” contestant Kristin Flickinger faced more than strategic challenges during her time on the island. She also competed with a serious foot injury, but quitting was never something she considered.

Following her elimination, Flickinger spoke with Rob Cesternino on “Rob Has a Podcast” (RHAP) in an exit interview published November 12.

She discussed the physical challenges of competing, her growing reputation as a threat and the decisions she made to stay in the game.

Despite her elimination, Flickinger remained committed to competing until the end of her journey.

One of the challenges Flickinger faced during “Survivor 51” was managing a serious foot injury while participating in the competition.

The injury added another difficulty to an experience that already required contestants to navigate demanding conditions and unpredictable challenges.

However, Flickinger explained during her RHAP interview that she never considered leaving the game because of it.

Her determination to continue competing showed how seriously she took the opportunity.

While the injury presented a physical obstacle, Flickinger also had to focus on building relationships and keeping herself safe during Tribal Council.

She continued looking for ways to advance despite the challenges surrounding her.

Kristin Flickinger Explains How Exile Island Affected Her Game

Flickinger also reflected on how her time on Exile Island changed the way other contestants viewed her.

After returning to the tribe, she found herself with a higher threat level that proved difficult to overcome.

She attempted to redirect suspicion by creating a fake immunity necklace, but the move did not change how others perceived her.

According to Flickinger, the necklace became something other players were reluctant to handle.

She also discussed how certain social interactions helped her recognize that her position in the game was becoming more difficult.

During a spaghetti feast, the lack of conversation about strategy stood out to her.

Although she had developed connections with several contestants, including Lewis, Dev and Maggie, those relationships did not guarantee their support when she needed it.

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Kristin Flickinger Reflects on Her Final Tribal Council Strategy

Flickinger entered her final Tribal Council with ideas about how she might protect herself.

She explained that she considered several possibilities, including split votes and a last-minute attempt to work with Sharonda.

One plan involved trying to arrange a necklace swap that could provide protection.

However, the attempt did not work out as she had hoped.

Flickinger also addressed her disagreement with Mike and explained how the two quickly moved past the confrontation.

Looking back, she recognized that some contestants had already made up their minds, making it difficult to change the outcome.

Her interview offered a closer look at the effort she put into finding another path forward.

Although Flickinger’s time on “Survivor 51” ended earlier than she wanted, she continued exploring her options until the final moments.

Her willingness to compete through an injury and keep working on her strategy showed the determination she brought to the game.