‘Survivor 51’ Star Brady Booker Reveals the Alliance He Wanted to Join Before His Exit

“Survivor 51” contestant Brady Booker is reflecting on his time in the game and revealing which alliance he hoped to work with before his elimination.

During a November 5 exit interview with Rob Cesternino on “Rob Has a Podcast,” Brady discussed the relationships that shaped his strategy, including his interest in joining the group known as the Nerd Squad.

He also explained how his relationships with Devin, Jelly and Kristin influenced his decisions as the competition became more unpredictable.

Although Brady’s time on the island ended earlier than he hoped, the interview gave him an opportunity to explain his strategy and the connections he valued.

Brady Booker Explains Why He Wanted to Join the Nerd Squad

Brady revealed that he had secretly hoped to become part of the Nerd Squad alliance.

The group interested him as a potential opportunity to build new relationships and strengthen his position in the game.

However, Brady also had existing connections that influenced how he approached different voting plans.

His relationships with Devin and Jelly became particularly important as the original alliance began experiencing changes.

During the interview, Brady discussed how shifting loyalties made it difficult to know which players he could depend on.

He also reflected on his conversations with Kilby as the group considered different options.

The changing plans forced Brady to think carefully about which relationships could help him move forward.

Although he considered other possibilities, he ultimately struggled to find enough support to change the direction of the vote.

Brady Booker Reflects on His Relationship With Kristin

Another important part of Brady’s interview involved his relationship with Kristin.

Brady explained that he respected Kristin’s gameplay and appreciated the connection they had developed.

However, he also recognized that maintaining personal relationships and making strategic decisions were not always the same thing.

Despite their bond, Brady eventually supported the possibility of voting Kristin out.

The decision reflected how seriously he approached the competition, even when a move involved someone he admired.

The players also had to consider whether Kristin possessed a hidden immunity idol.

That uncertainty complicated the voting plans and made it harder to determine which strategy offered the best outcome.

Brady discussed how the group tried to navigate those questions while deciding whom to trust.

CBS Brady Booker and Jeff Probst during Tribal Council (‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7)

Brady Booker Looks Back at His ‘Survivor 51’ Experience

As the interview continued, Brady reflected on the moments leading up to his elimination.

He discussed how the players’ reluctance to change their plans affected his ability to remain in the game.

With alliances becoming increasingly important, Brady found himself in a difficult position as the votes began moving against him.

He also spoke about the emotional experience of realizing that his time on “Survivor” was coming to an end.

Although his elimination surprised him, Brady used the interview to explain the reasoning behind his decisions rather than focusing only on the outcome.

His conversation with Cesternino offered fans more insight into the strategic choices that viewers did not fully see during the episode.

Brady’s experience also showed how quickly circumstances can change when players balance existing friendships with opportunities to form new alliances.

While his journey on “Survivor 51” has ended, his exit interview gave him a chance to share his perspective on the game and the relationships he built along the way.