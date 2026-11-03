‘Survivor 51’ Castaway Just ‘Made One of the Biggest Early Season Moves We’ve Ever Seen’

There’s no doubt that the “Survivor 51” castaways have found themselves in the middle of intense drama-sparking action.

While plenty of players have been involved in major moves that have created twists and turns in the game, host Jeff Probst says one competitor has just made one the biggest moves fans have ever seen this early in a season.

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Maggie Was the ‘Puppetmaster’ of the Latest Drama

If you caught Episode 6 of “Survivor 51,” then you’ll know that “Dina ha[d] the wildest tribal this season,” Survivor Deep Dive claimed, while adding that the cause of the issue was actually “back at Savu beach,” and pointed to standout competitor Maggie Nestor, calling her “the puppetmaster” of the situation.

Probst broke down what occurred to lead to this kind of opinion about Maggie in his weekly Instagram “Field Notes,” explaining that she “has already made one of the biggest early season moves we’ve ever seen” by “giving two extra votes to [Daniel] Kilby and Lewis [Kelly].”

CBS Maggie Nestor on ‘Survivor 51’

Probst also pointed out that fans saw as Maggie — who he says comes across as “compelling,” “authentic,” and “socially gifted,” and “wants to play” while also “want[ing] a fun adventure” — “takes the hammock and uses it as a net to try and catch fish for her tribe” as other castaways opted to play on a swing, perhaps giving viewers a glimpse at a key difference between certain players.

Jeff Probst Has Spoken About the Women Competing This Season

CBS Kristin Flickinger on ‘Survivor 51’

“Survivor 51” viewers have witnessed something never seen before on the show as more women than ever were voted out without any men being sent home (except for one voluntary exit by Rob Antonson in Episode 3).

Probst not only commented on the situation after being made aware of what was happening, he’s now addressed the “strong women” who are competing this season.

In the host’s “Field Notes,” along with bringing up what Maggie has been up to, Probst also mentioned Sharonda Cox and Kristin Flickinger, saying that actions from the three players “give a clear sense of just how formidable the women are this season.”

CBS Sharonda Cox on ‘Survivor 51’

He then went on to point out something that fans may not have noticed when it comes to how “Survivor 51” has started and which competitors have already said goodbye.

For context, here’s who has been sent home so far this season: Aaliyah Puglia (Episode 1), Ana Sani (Episode 2), Patt Cannaday (Episode 3) and Jenna Doore (Episode 4), as well as Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco (both Episode 5 due to two Tribal Councils taking place), and Ori Jean-Charles (Episode 6).

“Here’s an interesting detail from the first five episodes: roughly 75% of the initial votes cast by women went to women, and roughly 60% of those votes went to the woman who was voted out,” he wrote.

He went on to explain, “This is what makes Survivor so hard to win. The very qualities that could get you to the end, are the exact same qualities that make you a player that must be voted out.”