‘Survivor 51’ Star Ori Jean-Charles Reveals He and Jelly Loblack Reunited in New York After Filming

“Survivor 51” contestant Ori Jean-Charles may have left Fiji earlier than he hoped, but one connection from the island continued after filming.

Following his elimination, Jean-Charles revealed that he and fellow contestant Jelly Loblack spent time together in New York, giving viewers an update on their playful relationship.

During an interview with ‘s Dalton Ross, Jean-Charles opened up about their mutual attraction and confirmed that their connection extended beyond the competition.

“Jelly had a little crush on me. I had a little crush on Jelly,” Jean-Charles shared.

The personal trainer also discussed how their chemistry developed while navigating the demanding conditions of “Survivor.”

CBS

Ori Jean-Charles Confirms His Connection With Jelly Loblack Was Real

Jean-Charles explained that his interest in Loblack went beyond playful conversations on the island.

He praised her personality and intelligence while reflecting on their time together.

“That’s an amazing girl. That’s a beautiful girl. She’s smart. She’s dope,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Jean-Charles, having someone he enjoyed spending time with made the challenging experience more enjoyable.

He described their connection as a welcome bright spot during the competition.

“That was definitely real, for sure,” he confirmed.

Their chemistry became part of their storyline as the season progressed, particularly when Jean-Charles began discussing what a potential date outside the game might look like.

CBS Angelica ‘Jelly’ Loblack and Devin Way, ‘Survivor 51’

‘Survivor 51’ Pair Spent Time Together in New York

While filming, Jean-Charles imagined taking Loblack on a New York date that included seafood, museums and activities near the water.

However, he quickly learned that his original plans did not match her preferences.

During his Entertainment Weekly interview, Jean-Charles joked that he needed to reconsider his approach.

“We had to spin back, go back to the drawing board,” he explained.

He also suggested that he eventually planned an outing better suited to Loblack’s interests.

When Ross asked whether the two had actually gone on a date in New York, Jean-Charles kept some details private.

“Me and Jelly have hung out in New York,” he confirmed.

He added that they get along well and described Loblack as a very cool person.

Although Jean-Charles did not clarify their current relationship status, his comments confirmed that the two maintained contact after leaving Fiji.

Ori Jean-Charles Reveals How Dating Helped Him Get Cast on ‘Survivor’

Interestingly, romance also played an unexpected role in Jean-Charles’ journey onto the reality competition.

He revealed that a woman initially discovered him through a dating app before contacting him on social media.

The woman, who worked as a casting assistant, encouraged him to consider appearing on television.

“Survivor found me,” Jean-Charles told Entertainment Weekly.

She eventually connected him with a member of the show’s casting team.

What Jean-Charles expected to be a brief five-minute conversation turned into a two-hour phone call that helped launch his “Survivor” experience.

Although he entered the competition determined to win, Jean-Charles left with memorable experiences and an unexpected connection that continued beyond the island.