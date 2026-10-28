What To Expect on Tonight’s ‘Survivor 51,’ Ep. 6 — a ‘Mysterious Meeting,’ ‘High-Stakes Challenge’ & a Sneak Peek

The “Survivor 51” action continues tonight when Episode 6 brings about unexpected thrills and seemingly endless (and totally captivating) drama. Check out the details and sneak peek below!

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

A ‘Mysterious Meeting’ Changes the Fate of Some Players

CBS An ‘Thien An’ Nguyen, Kristin Flickinger on Episode 6 of ‘Survivor 51’

If you missed the last episode of “Survivor 51,” then you might not have realized that things really ramped up after a game-changing tribe swap that turned two groups into three. That’s not to mention the fact that competitors faced two Tribal Councils which meant a pair of players were sent home.

As the unprecedented string of women being voted out continued following Aaliyah Puglia (Episode 1), Ana Sani (Episode 2), Patt Cannaday (Episode 3) and Jenna Doore (Episode 4), viewers saw as Alexis Levine and Linnea Capobianco’s time on the show ended (Rob Antonson has also left, but voluntarily quit during Episode 3).

However, as you might have expected, what took place during Episode 5 will have a direct impact on what we see in Episode 6, titled “I Love Crying.”

“A bold move to save a castaway at the last tribal council causes fractures to the Dina Tribe,” CBS explains. As if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, it turns out that a “mysterious meeting will tie the fates of some players together.”

On top of that, CBS notes that “emotions run hot in a high-stakes challenge that tests the tribes,” and will surely lead to some sticky situations.

See Ori Model In a Sneak Peek of Episode 6

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Check out the sneak peek at “Survivor 51,” Episode 6 above and you’ll get a look at the Savu tribe, which only has three members left in Angelica “Jelly” Loblack, Devin Way and Ori Jean-Charles. Although the trio might be nervous about the fact that they may face a significant disadvantage due to their low number, they seem to still be enjoying themselves.

“One day after voting out Alexis Levine, the decimated Savu tribe fully embraces their RuPaul’s Drag Race personas by walking a pretend runway in the middle of Fiji,” Gold Derby pointed out. Indeed, in the preview clip that’s been released ahead of the new episode, fans can see as “Ori even gives himself a drag name: ‘Chocolate Fantasy.'”

With Jelly watching and offering lots of encouragement, Devin (a professional actor and model) gives Ori a few tips when it comes to nailing the perfect runway strut. After demonstrating the technique himself, Devin passes the imaginary catwalk over to Ori who takes over and delivers quite an impressive stroll before posing, turning and walking back as his tribemates cheer him on.

Who Is Still Competing in ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 6?

CBS Mike Pinsky, Brady Booker, Carter Krull on Episode 6 of ‘Survivor 51’

As Episode 6 kicks off, 14 castaways remain in the competition.

Those players include:

An “Thien An” Nguyen

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack

Brady Booker

Carter Krull

Cristian Chavez

Danny Kilby

Devin Way

Eric Macksoud

Kristin Flickinger

Lewis Kelly

Maggie Nestor

Mike Pinsky

Ori Jean-Charles

Sharonda Cox

See Episode 6 of “Survivor 51” on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.